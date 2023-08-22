Ruairí Keating pays tribute to late father with goal to set Cork on way to FAI Cup quarter-finals

Cork City's Ruairí Keating in action against Samuel Perry of Waterford during their Sports Direct FAI Cup Second Round clash at Turner’s Cross. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ruairí Keating scored an emotional goal within a minute as Cork City advanced to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup for the first time since 2018.

The Leesiders’ top-scorer pointed skyward in tribute to his late father, Ciarán. The emotional significance of the strike was obvious to his team-mates as they flocked to the striker.

Josh Honohan wrapped up this Munster derby before Waterford could wake up and Cian Bargary added the cherry on top late on. There was a minute’s silence for former FAI president and lifelong Cork football volunteer Tony Fitzgerald before kick-off.

It took City the exact same length of time to open the scoring, with Keating connecting with a Bargary pullback.

They extended that lead in the 17th minute from a Ben Worman corner. Honohan overpowering his marker to bundle in with a diving header at the back post.

The Custovic-Bargary partnership along the right flank almost created another two minutes later. The Swede’s defence-splitting ball sent Kabia in and he smacked the crossbar.

City were otherwise untroubled as they starved record-breaking Blues’ goalscorer Ronan Coughlan (32 goals this season) of any space or supply.

More worryingly for Keith Long, he limped off the field in obvious pain after 51 minutes when injured attempting to reach a driven cross.

City’s new signings Andrii Kravchuk and Malik Dijksteel both made their debuts off the bench as they experienced a first City win at the Cross since the start of June.

Waterford ended with 10 men, Roland Idowu shown his second yellow six minutes into stoppage time.

CORK CITY: O Byrne; K Custovic, C Coleman, J Honohan, C Drinan (J O’Donovan 90+2); R Stanulevicius (A Kravchuk 82), A Bolger (O Crowe 90+2); C Bargary, B Worman (M Dijksteel 70), J Kabia (B Coffey 70); R Keating.

WATERFORD: S Sargeant; N O’Keeffe (D Power 70), D Baker, G Phillips, R Burke; C Pattisson (S Atakayi 70), R Akachukwu (D McMenamy 75), S Perry, C Parsons; R Idowu; R Coughlan (C Cresswell 51).

REF: E O’Shea.