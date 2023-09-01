Ruairí Keating hits hat-trick as Cork City close gap at bottom on Sligo Rovers

Cork City 3 Sligo Rovers 0

Ruairí Keating’s hat-trick handed Cork City a lifeline as they hauled themselves back within striking distance of Sligo in the battle to avoid a relegation play-off.

The former Sligo striker took his League tally to 11, one behind the Division’s top scorer Chris Forrester, as City narrowed the gap to the Bit o’ Red to three points.

Roy Keane, among the 2,484 crowd at Turner’s Cross, had to be impressed with Keating’s clinical finishing and it was out of nowhere that City opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Goalkeeper Conor Walsh took an unnecessary touch to control Garry Buckley’s backpass and then fouled Jaze Kabia on the endline when trying to clear. Keating dispatched his ninth League goal of the season and first from the spot.

City took over midway through the second half and Keating doubled up on 64 minutes with a lethal low finish after quick thinking from Cian Bargary.

He didn’t have to wait long for his hat-trick, capitalising on Aaron Bolger winning possession to power his third past Walsh in the 74th minute and was substituted to a standing ovation shortly after.

CORK CITY: O Byrne; K Čustović (G Walker 38), C Coleman, J Honohan, C Drinan; A Kravchuk, A Bolger; C Bargary, B Worman, J Kabia (C Murphy 83); R Keating (T Owolabi 83).

SLIGO ROVERS: C Walsh; G Buckley, J Mahon, N Pijnaker, R Hutchinson; G Bolger, N Morahan; F Liivak (J Brannefalk 59), S Radosavljevic (R Burton 39), F Hartmann (K O’Sullivan 79); P Martelo.

Referee: O Moran.