RTÉ to show this month's Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians clash live

Shamrock Rovers' Aaron McEneff in action against Keith Buckley of Bohemians last season. Photo: Sportsfile

RTÉ have confirmed that this month’s Dublin derby clash between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians will be shown live.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game between champions Rovers and their northside rivals will take place at Tallaght Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm) on Friday April 23.

The state broadcaster have also confirmed they will broadcast Friday week’s Premier Division encounter between Derry City and Drogheda United live from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (kick-off 7.45).

Meanwhile, every other Premier Division match will be shown live on the watchLOI streaming service.

Online Editors