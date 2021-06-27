Rovers weighing up Stokes move

Former Republic of Ireland star Anthony Stokes is on trial at Shamrock Rovers. Photo: David Maher/SPORTSFILE

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says he is “well aware” of Anthony Stokes’ personal circumstances as the Tallaght club consider signing the former Republic of Ireland international.

Stokes is on trial with the Hoops and was present for Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Drogheda United.

But he was making headlines in Scotland earlier in the day where a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to attend a court hearing related to text messages sent to his ex-girlfriend’s father.

It’s the latest off-field matter to leave a cloud hanging over the 32-year-old ex-Arsenal, Celtic and Sunderland striker.

The court heard that Stokes was in Ireland after being offered a working opportunity with Rovers following 16 months out of action.

Bradley was reluctant to get drawn into the delicate matter, but said he was on top of what was going on.

“I’m well aware of what’s going on behind the scenes,” he said.

“Like I said the other day, Anthony is having a look at us, we’re having a look at Anthony, there’s nothing more than that.

“When I spoke to Anthony, it was about coming in and seeing where we both were. It’s not something where either has committed to anything.

"Let’s have a look at each other and see where we are,” the Hoops boss added.