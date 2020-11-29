Shamrock Rovers have been playing a waiting game, the unwanted kind of game, for recent spells of their history.

Last year they ended a 32-year wait to see the FAI Cup scooped by a Shamrock Rovers captain, this year they bridged a nine-year gap since their last league title, and over the next two Sundays it's up to the current crop to finish off another famine, 33 years since the last double success.

But even with the big prize, the Premier Division trophy, safely tucked away, midfielder Dylan Watts insists the desire for silverware has not been sated, something they aim to prove by getting past Sligo Rovers in today's semi-final, a rematch of the 2010 final where the Connacht club denied their Dublin rivals a double success.

"The standards set here at the minute are very high," says Watts, batting away any idea that Rovers have been in holiday mode since the league was regained.

"Even training after we won the League, it was the same intensity it has been throughout the season. So there's no standards being dropped, even after the League, and obviously now with the Cup semi-final to go as well, the standard in training, the drive from players and staff to go and win is still the same.

"The standards are set and if you don't meet the standards there will be a firm talking-to. And obviously having the League won, we knew we still had the Cup to come so we weren't going to rest and there is still that drive to go and win more trophies."

Former Leicester City player Watts (23) is even more determined to play a role as he was a spectator 12 months ago when Rovers won the Cup.

"I didn't play in the final," he sighs. "It was just unfortunate the way the game panned out that I didn't get to come on, obviously, but I think that probably drove me on this season to be more a part of the team and to drive on.

"Obviously it's different when you don't play in the final, wouldn't say you don't feel part of it but you want to be playing in these type of games, the big games, so I think this year I have more drive to play in those type of games. It was on my mind then and I came back a bit earlier this year to do a bit extra in pre-season."

Sligo head for Tallaght Stadium on the back of an energy-sapping Cup quarter-final in midweek, where they overcame Derry City on penalties after 120 minutes of goal-free action while the Hoops have had a nine-day break. Liam Buckley's side have failed to score in their last five visits to Tallaght and Buckley, a Cup winner with the Hoops as a player, admits they'll need a different game plan compared to their last trip here, a 4-0 dismissal in the league.

"Shamrock Rovers are the best team in the country, they have a style about them, play a passing game, and they do it quite well, but that said we have to have a plan of action. We had a plan going there a few weeks back, in hindsight some of it didn't work so we will look to change it up and give ourselves a chance of getting something, it's too important a game for us not to turn up," says Buckley.

In today's other semi-final, Dundalk will rotate their squad for their trip to the midlands to face Athlone Town: this is Dundalk's sixth game this month while Athlone have been idle since Halloween, when they dumped Premier Division side Shelbourne out of the Cup with a 4-1 victory.

