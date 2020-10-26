Rovers in good place to build on latest title success

They are the banners which, to those who created them, made perfect sense at the time but, in time, appeared to be ludicrous.

In Dublin, there was the bedsheet and paintjob from a fan who was unenthusiastic about Jack Charlton's appointment as Ireland manager in 1986: "Go Home Union Jack".

There was the infamous one from an angry Manchester United fan unhappy with their form, and their manager, in 1989: "3 YEARS OF EXCUSES AND IT'S STILL CRAP … TA RA FERGIE".

As recently as June 2018, a rump of the Shamrock Rovers supporters were so unhappy with the performances of the team, their annoying inability to beat rivals Bohemians and the ever-growing chasm between them and Dundalk, that they unfurled their own banner.

"It isn't working. Enough is enough," was the slogan, directed at manager Stephen Bradley and the board, held up by Hoops fans midway through that season, after a 5-2 loss at home to Dundalk saw the Hoops drop into the bottom half of the table, having won just twice in 12.

As he plans a stress-free finish to this season, where Rovers have deservedly been crowned champions with four games to spare thanks to a slip-up on Saturday night by Bohemians, their only challengers, Bradley might take time to wonder if that banner has been binned or if it's stashed away in some south Dublin attic.

Either way, elevation to the status of champions, for the first time in nine years, is proof of Rovers' strength in a season disrupted by a global pandemic.

And it is also vindication of the board's decision to back Bradley - then the youngest manager in the league - when he was under serious pressure two years ago.

In the enjoyable, champagne-soaked hours since news came through of Bohs' defeat at home to Finn Harps, Rovers fans have moved to stress test their success against apparent claims by supporters of rival clubs that the title win was tainted, by virtue of the fact that half of the season was lost.

There can be no argument: Rovers were the best side in the league, undefeated and winning all but two of their games. A win for Bohs on Saturday would have only delayed the inevitable coronation. This is one title that was never going to slip away.

"Rovers deserved to win the league. There wasn't much between us in the games we played but they are deserving winners, the table doesn't lie," Bohs boss Keith Long said after his side's loss confirmed that title success.

How times change. At that crucial point in June 2018, Cork City were reigning champions and were just two points behind leaders Dundalk with a game in hand, while a struggling Rovers were far closer to the relegation zone than they were to the top two.

Now, with a handful of games left in the pandemic-scarred 2020 season, Rovers are champions, with the unprecedented luxury of four games in hand.

Anxious

Current title-holders Dundalk are facing an anxious wait to see if they can even qualify for Europe via the league as defeat to Waterford yesterday means third place is the best they can hope for.

Dundalk face into a rebuilding project, but Rovers can retain who they want and cherry-pick the best of the rest from the league. Cork never recovered from the sale of Sean Maguire, but Rovers' foundations are strong enough to cope with the possible loss of Jack Byrne.

Past leagues were often won by Rovers off the back of a free-scoring striker (Twigg, Geoghegan, Larkin) but the class of 2020 spread the burden around, 13 different scorers in the league a remarkable feat.

The FAI are still trying to find a way out of crisis and debt, and with no title sponsor or even a TV deal in place for next season, financial rewards will only come from an external source - Europe. Their last adventure in the Champions League was a bitterly disappointing one, Stephen Kenny's Hoops side falling at the first hurdle, beaten by a pretty average Lithuanian side in 2012. Rovers pocketed the bare minimum of €240,000.

Progress to the group stages of the Champions League is now beyond the reach of Irish clubs, as even teams like Celtic find it to be an impossible task.

But the tinkering with the Europa League format, the new Europa Conference League and the key 'champions path' means that going into any UEFA competition as domestic champions is a potential ticket to a financial windfall.

Even if they exit the Champions League early, revenue from that competition and a "champions solidarity payment" will earn at least €1.2m.

Their last title in 2011 was followed by turmoil and trophy-free times. As Dundalk take a step back and Cork take a step down, Rovers' task is to build, something they've shown a capacity for.

How they stand

Premier Division

Champions: Shamrock Rovers

■ Second place: Bohemians

■ Europa League: 3rd place likely to be between Dundalk and Waterford but Sligo Rovers, and possibly Derry City and St Pat’s, still in the mix.

■ Relegated: Cork City

■ Relegation play-off: Probably either Finn Harps or Shelbourne but St Pat’s and Derry City not yet safe.

■ First Division:

A win for Drogheda United away to Cabinteely tomorrow will confirm the title and promotion.