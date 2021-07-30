Rovers hit stride at perfect time to sink Saints in battle of table-toppers

Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This was the ideal way for Shamrock Rovers to kick off a run of games that could define their season.

After a bye through the second round of Europa Conference qualifiers, Rovers enter the spotlight next week with a very winnable tie against Albania’s Teuta Durres that highlights the opportunities presented by the route for domestic champions.

It emphasises the obvious importance of regaining their crown and there are signs that Rovers are starting to hit the level of form that was expected earlier in the campaign.

They deserved the spoils from this top-of-the-table clash and if Stephen Bradley’s team can maintain this level through the month of August, significant doors could open.

A three-point lead over the Saints with a game more played also means they have a bit of leg room.

This was a slow burn, with the opening half hour ticking the cagey box. Both sides went with back threes, which is generally their preference although the Saints rotate more and demonstrated that later on.

However, with his striking options compromised, Stephen O’Donnell’s curve ball here was starting Robbie Benson as the central attacker in the 3-4-3. His role could have been described as a false nine but, in truth, he did try to push on at times as opposed to spending the whole match dropping into pockets to support engine room operators Chris Forrester and Alfie Lewis.

The problem for the guests as the half progressed was that the movement of Rovers’ attacking midfielders was finding gaps and that was evident in the breakthrough goal.

Dylan Watts spent portions of the game deeper next to Gary O’Neill but he broke between the lines to collect a slick Lee Grace pass and tee up Danny Mandroiu who had drifted away from a distracted Saints defence and finished confidently.

With Richie Towell and Mandroiu taking up positions in support of attacker Rory Gaffney and Watts making occasional forays, the Saints endured a rocky patch and were lucky not to fall further behind with Towell and Mandroiu both failing to convert headers.

The Saints needed the half-time whistle, but it was blast for a foul just before it that allowed them back in.

Rovers were unimpressed that Derek Tomney punished Joey O’Brien for a challenge on Billy King and the frustration was multiplied when John Mountney’s speculative strike found a way past Alan Mannus with the help of a generous deflection off Watts. Mannus was still arranging his wall when Mountney unleashed his effort. Still, Bradley’s side regained the lead just past the hour mark when a Watts corner caught Mountney out with Roberto Lopes winning their aerial battle to find a way beyond Vitezslav Jaros.

O’Donnell had switched to a back four prior to that with the returning Ronan Coughlan brought in as a conventional attacker and he was prominent in the attempt to mount a comeback. Indeed, the Saints strung together better attacking passages in the second 45 with teenager Darragh Burns showing glimpses of his immense potential.

But with Gaffney a solid outlet, Rovers always looked capable of stretching the red shirts and a familiar combination gave them a decisive cushion as Watts released Mandroiu and the recent Irish call kept calm to dink the ball over Jaros and send the 1,500 fans home happy.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, O’Brien, Lopes, Grace (Kavanagh 75); Finn (Gannon 78), O’Neill, Watts (Hoare 83), Scales; Towell, Mandroiu (Greene 83); Gaffney.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Jaros, Bone (Nwoko 87), Barrett (Coughlan 58), Desmond; Mountney, Forrester, Lewis (McCormack 76), McClelland; Burns, Benson, King (Melvin-Lambert 76).

Ref – Derek Tomney