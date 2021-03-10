'Rovers deserved the title' - But Dundalk ace Shields says 36-game season 'a completely different animal'

Dundalk's Chris Shields in action during the recent Jim Malone Cup win over Drogheda United Head In The Game Park, Drogheda. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk captain Chris Shields admits Shamrock Rovers were deserved winners of the 2020 Premier Division title race but says a 36-game campaign will be a 'different animal.'

Shields' colleague Patrick Hoban caused a stir last month when he said that Rovers' success in the abridged 18 game post-Covid title race couldn't be considered a 'proper' league win.

While Dundalk's attempts to present a new coaching structure has caused bemusement this week, the players are focused on their own job with Shields rowing in behind the party line on the club's new coaching structure.

The renewal of rivalries with Hoops is more comfortable subject matter with Hoban's recent comments not going unnoticed in Tallaght.

His skipper struck a different tone ahead of Friday's President's Cup tie between the sides, even though his bottom line view is that Rovers will have to do a lot more to claim the crown this time around.

"That is Pat in here - we have to listen to it every day! They might as well have to hear some of it as well," joked Shields who saw no harm in Hoban's words.

"It's nice for competition. Other managers and teams do it in the Premier League and European leagues with mind games. If you can wind up the opposition then why not?

"It (36-game league) is a completely different animal," he continued, striking a more serious tone. "Look at 2019 when we won the league, had it been an 18-game season then we would probably have been dead and buried in the first round of games.

"Saying that, last year was a different situation. Rovers were a very good team and deserved winners.

"But everyone in the league wants a 36 game season and hopefully we do get that."

Shields admitted there was no love lost between Dundalk and Rovers and stressed that's the way it should be. "I don't like anyone," he smiled, "I don't even like my own teammates. This is work.

"These are people whom you have to try to go out and beat every week. There's no point in giving a pat on the back during the game and saying 'are you alright bud?'. I'll talk to you after, maybe."

That will be the approach taken to Sean Gannon and Sean Hoare after their winter moves to Tallaght, with Shields saying that the club's new foreign recruits have been made well aware of the importance of the Rovers encounters.

Latvian international Raivis Jurkovskis has impressed in pre-season stepping into Gannon's old slot on the right side and Faroese centre half Sonni Ragnar Nattestad is set to become an imposing presence too.

Shields quipped that he will be more interested in their antics than Ireland's games during the forthcoming international window.

"Raivis has been hugely impressive," said Shields,

"I'll be watching him rather than watching Ireland in the upcoming internationals, he plays Holland, so that will be interesting.

"This is of more interest for the club . It's the same with Sonni Ragnar when they play Scotland. It's something different."

