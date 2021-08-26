Rover and out as Flora progress in Europe after Mannus error settles second leg

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus fails to keep out a shot from Flora Tallinn's Rauno Sappinen during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

THE pre-match line from the Shamrock Rovers camp was they didn’t require a miracle to save their Europa Conference League dreams.

What they needed was inspiration, though, and that was sadly lacking on a night when Estonian club football enjoyed its finest moment as the Irish champions failed to rise to the challenge for a second successive week.

A second-half error by goalkeeper Alan Mannus confirmed their exit, yet Rovers were already struggling to convince the 3,500 crowd that the comeback was on when he allowed Rauno Sappinen’s 57th-minute shot to slide under his body.

Two goals was an ask after a calamitous showing seven days ago, but three was game over.

Ten years ago, Flora Tallinn were eliminated by Michael O’Neill’s Shamrock Rovers at the beginning of a campaign which ended with the Hoops becoming the first ever Irish group stage qualifier.

It shows that while club football in Ireland has enjoyed peaks and troughs, other nations aren’t exactly standing still. Flora will join Lincoln Red Imps, the champions of Gibraltar, in today’s draw.

Statistically, it’s been the best Irish year in Europe in some time, and the fact that PAOK and Vitesse, the narrow conquerors of Bohs and Dundalk respectively, knocked out quality opposition in the next round shows that those two clubs played above themselves in departing the stage.

Rovers haven’t really done that, despite being the best team in the country. Europe has arguably demonstrated that, even if they do retain their title, they need to strengthen and freshen up their squad with a senior profile to this team.

Pace is required to hurt teams at this level. Liam Scales, one player who is clearly on an upward trajectory, departs for Celtic now – he said his goodbyes while the Estonians celebrated feverishly – and a battered and bruised Hoops team need to regroup quickly for Sunday’s big cup tie at Dalymount Park.

The frustration for the Rovers hierarchy is that they could perform much better in Europe next year and have much worse luck with the draw.

Flora are decent, however, with an all-local team forming the bulk of the Estonian national side. They started like a team that was determined to seize the day, pressing hard for the opening minutes in an attempt to prevent the locals from generating early momentum.

Mannus wasn’t allowed any soft kick-outs to his back three, and when the ball went to a Rovers player – in particular Mannus’ fellow veteran Joey O’Brien – white shirts saw the chance to apply pressure. Clearly, they had theories about where they could hurt the hosts.

But Stephen Bradley’s side overcame that period and began to apply pressure as they looked to retrieve the situation. He’d made two changes, dropping Richie Towell to bring Danny Mandroiu back in, and selecting Aaron Greene ahead of Rory Gaffney up top. Greene stretches teams with his pace, and this was evident yet the Rovers midfield weren’t always able to get forward in numbers to support him.

And there were a number of occasions where Greene was out wide playing a part in creating a crossing situation where Rovers bodies were clearly outnumbered. He did nearly get on the end of a Ronan Finn centre when Bradley’s charges found width from another department and Mandroiu was also involved in a couple of clever passages of play.

Dylan Watts was the standout in this period, with an impressive range of passing from deep but Rovers seemed wary of getting caught out in transition like they were first time around.

Flora also had a two-goal lead to protect, which meant they were reasonably content with the situation.

They had their moments on the break, though, and they were given further encouragement when Seán Hoare was lost to injury. Hoare was replacing the absent Lee Grace and with the unavailability of Seán Kavanagh robbing Bradley of another option, he had to go with square pegs in round holes by bringing Seán Gannon in on the right of the back three and switching O’Brien to Hoare’s original station.

Scales, expected to start his new life as a Celtic player this weekend, although his manager suggested afterwards he could still appear in this weekend's Dublin derby, was retained at left wing-back. Rovers were clearly hoping he could sign off in style as he raced in at the far post to convert a cross. And he got a shot away after the restart with the crowd attempting to seize on that to inject intensity.

Disaster loomed, however, as Mandroiu came deep to get involved and was guilty of a slack pass with Flora pouncing and fashioning the opportunity for Sappinen to test Mannus, an examination which the 39-year-old failed.

Towell and Scales were denied as Rovers piled bodies forward but it didn’t really matter. The damage was already done.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, O’Brien, Lopes, Hoare (Gannon 33); O’Brien, Watts (Gaffney 62), O’Neill, Scales; Burke, Mandroiu (Towell 59); Greene.

Flora Tallinn – Igonen, Lilander, Seppik, Kuusk, Kallaste; Soomets, Miller; Zenjov, Vassilijev, Okamaa (Alliku 75); Sappinen (Reinkort 87).

Ref – Tamas Bognar (Hungary)