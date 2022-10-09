Rory Gaffney the hero as Shamrock Rovers get title boost with last-gasp win over Shelbourne

Daniel Cleary of Shamrock Rovers, right, celebrates with teammate Rory Gaffney in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers remain on course for a third consecutive league title after Rory Gaffney’s 95th minute strike snatched three priceless points against Shelbourne.

The Hoops are now five points ahead of second-placed Derry City with four games to go, who they host in the second last game of the season.

Shane Farrell and Daniel Cleary each hit a brace each, before Gaffney’s eleventh goal of the season at the death sent the 4,000 supporters into raptures.

The Hoops remain unbeaten at home this season after the dramatic win, played in dreadful conditions at Tallaght Stadium.

Shels frustrated the champions for long spells of the game, but conceded twice in the final eight minutes and are now winless in nine league games. It’s all about the cup for the Reds though, as they face Waterford in the semi-finals next Sunday.

Bradley opted for six changes from Thursday’s 3-0 defeat to Molde, with Dylan Watts, Sean Gannon, Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney, Neil Farrugia and Jack Byrne returning to the starting line up.

Shels boss Damien Duff, returning to the club where he finished his playing career, made one change from Monday’s remarkable 4-4 draw against St Pat’s, with Mark Coyle in for Gavin Molloy.

At a wet and windy evening in Dublin 24, the hosts began with the lion’s share of possession but struggled to break Shelbourne’s back line down, frustrating Gaffney and Graham Burke.

Against the run of play, the Reds took the lead on 15 minutes, as Farrell ran onto a JJ Lunney knock on and coolly lifted the ball over the onrushing Alan Mannus.

Cleary switched off for a moment and looked for the offside flag, as Farrell charged past to net his fifth of the season.

The Reds’ lead didn’t last long, as Byrne’s terrific cross found Cleary at the back post, who made amends for his earlier error and headed Rovers level.

Moments later, Shels top scorer Sean Boyd ran onto Lee Grace’s poor clearance and volleyed just wide.

Shels goalkeeper Brendan Clarke was called into action just before the break, as he got across quickly to claw Burke’s effort around the post.

On the stroke of half-time, Shels regained the lead through Farrell again. The Dubliner ran on to Mark Coyle’s excellent cross and volleyed the ball past Mannus to put his side in front at the break.

After the restart, Farrugia’s brilliant cross found Burke at the back post, who sent his header just wide.

Rovers worked the ball into a great area on the right wing on 53 minutes, though Farrugia skied his effort high into the new north stand under construction.

The Hoops went close to an equaliser on the hour mark, as substitute Sean Hoare wiggled his way in behind the defence. His whipped cross was destined for Gaffney, but Shels skipper Luke Byrne produced a textbook clearance. Watts' dreadful cross was jeered by the loud away support moments later, as Aaron Greene was introduced with Rovers struggling in the final third.

The visitors coped with Rovers’ pressure well as the second half progressed, staying compact and organised as the typically innovative Byrne and Andy Lyons struggled to create clear chances.

Farrugia’s dangerous cross found Hoare at the back post on 73 minutes, but Clarke produced a strong left hand from close range to deny Rovers a leveller. Moments later, Burke’s cross evaded everybody in the six -yard box, and rolled inches past the post.

After sustained pressure, the Hoops levelled the game with six minutes left, as Greene’s header was parried by Clarke, before Cleary smacked the rebound into the net from close range.

The drama didn’t end there though, as Gaffney’s 95th minute volley took the roof off of Tallaght Stadium, as the home bench flooded onto the pitch in celebration.

It may not have been pretty, but results are all that matter at this stage of the season, as Rovers remain on course for a third consecutive league title.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon (Gannon 45), Cleary, Grace (Lopes 45); Farrugia, Watts, O’Neill (Greene 60), Lyons; Byrne, Gaffney, Burke.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Griffin, Byrne, Negru; Wilson, Lunney (Giurgi 45), Coyle (O’Driscoll 90), Farrell (Dervin 73, Ledwidge (Molloy 45); Boyd (Carr 74), Smith.

Referee: R Harvey.