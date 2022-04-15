Rory Gaffney strikes for Shamrock Rovers in Dublin Derby as Bradley’s men close gap on leaders

On the eve of this game, Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said his team would focus on their own job rather than worry about what Derry City were doing.

Striker Rory Gaffney did admit, however, that the Candystripes looked to have an easier Bank Holiday weekend double header than the Dubliners.

The table tells a different story this morning. Gaffney’s second half header gave the Hoops a deserved win in this derby, and the added bonus is that they now move within three points of the top after a surprise Brandywell loss for the league leaders.

Bradley’s charges controlled the business end of a derby played in front of 7,424 spectators with Tim Clancy’s Saints dangerous on the break before the interval but kept at arm’s length after Gaffney’s breakthrough effort. Five subs and a switch to a more attacking formation couldn’t move the dial with Rovers keeper Alan Mannus well protected.

Defeat in Inchicore earlier in the campaign had irked the Rovers camp, but this was a solid start to a significant week with Dundalk visiting these parts on Monday and a trip to Dalymount next Friday completing a hectic period.

They might just use it to generate real momentum. The Hoops were on top territorially in the first half, with the guests gradually pegged back after a bright start where they sought to press high with Billy King and Darragh Burns either side of Eoin Doyle.

However, while the natives enjoyed more time on the ball, it was the guests who came closest to scoring with a break that highlighted their threat with the speedy Burns releasing King for a shot that was parried into the direction of Doyle who really should have scored on the run from close range.

Rovers were missing Andy Lyons through injury, their secret weapon at left wing back in recent weeks, and his replacement Sean Kavanagh offers a different service. He's comfortable with the ball on his feet sending in crosses rather than running in behind and he was given plenty of opportunities to do so, but the Inchicore side were comfortable enough defending those situations.

Their shakiest moment was when Danny Mandroiu was released by a Jack Byrne pass and went down under a challenge from the backtracking James Abankwah. The home bench roared in vain for a penalty.

But their mood improved after the restart with clever movement from Mandroiu to collect a Byrne pass inside and clip a cross to the far post where Gaffney spun into space to dispatch a downward header.

It gave them a lead which never looked vulnerable.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Grace; O'Neill; Finn (Gannon 88), Towell (Watts 72), Byrne (McCann 88), Kavanagh (Farrugia 72); Gaffney (Greene 66), Mandroiu

St Patrick's Athletic: Anang, Abankwah, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin (M Doyle 73); Forrester; O'Reilly (McCormack 82), McClelland (Coughlan 73); Burns, E Doyle (Scott 84), King (Owolabi 73)

Referee: Paul McLaughlin