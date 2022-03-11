Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers, right, celebrates with teammate Graham Burke after scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Shamrock Rovers fans were in full voice at the full time whistle, even if this derby victory was achieved without their side truly hitting the high notes.

On balance, however, Bohs can have few complaints about the outcome although Keith Long may take a different view when a first half penalty claim is taken into consideration.

Ultimately, the final minutes of this encounter helped to paint a picture of the overall story with Rovers’ experience allowing them to manage the situation while Bohs were toothless in the final third.

The natives arguably played better in defeat against St Patrick’s Athletic seven days earlier, but the result is the bottom line when it comes to these fixtures.

Stephen Bradley and his staff have suffered enough painful reverses against their arch rivals in recent seasons to know that.

The rain in the hours before game didn’t dampen the enthusiasm around this sold out derby, the first meeting between these sides with both sets of fans present since the opening game of the 2020 season.

A banner rolled out by the travelling Bohs fans with the words ‘Death to every foe and traitor’, a line from The Rising of the Moon, was no doubt crafted with Andy Lyons in mind, the latest player to make the move across the city.

He was left in no doubt about their feelings towards their decision and, in truth, he was shaky in the opening stages of the game, with management and team-mates having a word at a stoppage. But his old team-mates were having a tougher time, struggling to really impose themselves on the game.

Bradley brought Graham Burke back into the side ahead of Danny Mandroiu and Rovers always seemed to have extra options in the central departments. Bohs had numbers when they won the ball, yet lacked composure and that invited pressure. However, it was scrappy defending that allowed Rory Gaffney to pounce on the leftovers of a Ronan Finn cross to break the deadlock.

James Talbot wasn’t at his best for that, yet he made up for it by denying Gaffney a second while most were waiting for the offside flag and Bohs warmed to the task in the aftermath with deep lying playmaker Dawson Devoy beginning to knit things together and find space.

It was a trademark arrowed pass over the top from Devoy that found Kris Twardek who tumbled under a challenge in the box from Lee Grace who did enough to keep the Canadian off the ball and convince ref Rob Hennessy he had done so legally. Keith Long was apoplectic and replays suggested he had an argument.

Bohs were punchier from the restart, but the loss of the suspended Promise Omochere was keenly felt as his physical presence would have given them a real outlet.

His replacement Ryan Cassidy is still adjusting to his new surroundings and lasted 65 minutes; the returning winger Liam Burt with Junior’s injury meaning Long had travelled without a senior striker in his party.

It was glaringly obvious they were missing one with speculative strikes from Dawson Devoy and Twardek the sum total of their strongest period of pressure. By contrast, Bradley was able to bring in four high quality subs to refresh his options and it allowed the hosts to overcome a rocky patch.

Mandroiu squandered an opportunity to put the result beyond doubt at the death but, in truth, it already looked as though the well of Bohs ideas was running dry. They will relish the return meeting at Dalymount next month.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Cotter 70), Watts, O'Neill Lyons; Burke (Mandroiu 70), Byrne (Towell 77); Gaffney (Greene 67)

Bohemians: Talbot, Feely, Horton, Kelly, Wilson; Flores (Doherty 77), Devoy; Twardek, Coote, Mallon (Mullins 82); Cassidy (Burt 64).

Referee: R Hennessy (Limerick)