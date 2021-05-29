| 15.4°C Dublin

Rory Gaffney pounces in the 95th minute as Shamrock Rovers secure yet another dramatic late victory

Longford Town 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers, right, celebrate his side's winning goal, scored in added time by team-mate Rory Gaffney, left Expand

Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers, right, celebrate his side's winning goal, scored in added time by team-mate Rory Gaffney, left

Rory Gaffney broke Longford Town hearts with a 95th minute winner at Bishopsgate.

With second bottom Longford looking like they had held out for an unlikely point, striker Gaffney blasted home the rebound after goalkeeper Lee Steacy had parried a header from Lee Grace following a Danny Mandroiu cross.

It's now a remarkable eight points Stephen Bradley’s Hoops have garnered from goals scored in stoppage time this season.

And it was the champion's welcome first win in four games to leave them trailing leaders Sligo Rovers by one point going into the mid-season break.

Longford Town: Steacy; McNally (Chambers, 56), McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra; Dobbs (Byrne, 76), Robinson, Thompson (Grimes, 56); R. Manley (J. Manley, 90).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Gannon, O’Neill (McCann, 82), Mandroiu, Scales; Burke; Gaffney, Greene (Williams, 74).

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).

