Rory Gaffney pounces in the 95th minute as Shamrock Rovers secure yet another dramatic late victory

Longford Town 0 Shamrock Rovers 1
Rory Gaffney broke Longford Town hearts with a 95th minute winner at Bishopsgate.
With second bottom Longford looking like they had held out for an unlikely point, striker Gaffney blasted home the rebound after goalkeeper Lee Steacy had parried a header from Lee Grace following a Danny Mandroiu cross.
It's now a remarkable eight points Stephen Bradley’s Hoops have garnered from goals scored in stoppage time this season.
And it was the champion's welcome first win in four games to leave them trailing leaders Sligo Rovers by one point going into the mid-season break.
Longford Town: Steacy; McNally (Chambers, 56), McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra; Dobbs (Byrne, 76), Robinson, Thompson (Grimes, 56); R. Manley (J. Manley, 90).
Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Gannon, O’Neill (McCann, 82), Mandroiu, Scales; Burke; Gaffney, Greene (Williams, 74).
Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).
International Soccer
Stephen Kenny feels that adaptability and ruthlessness are two qualities that his Irish team need to develop as they convene in Spain for a summer training camp ahead of friendlies with Andorra and Hungary.