Ronan Hale hat-trick leads Limerick routing as Derry go goal crazy

DERRY CITY responded to their collapse at the weekend by destroying Limerick at the Brandywell.

Teenager Ronan Hale, on loan from Birmingham, was the star of the show, hitting a hat-trick as Derry returned to the Brandywell in style.

Hale had the crowd on their feet as early as nine minutes when he produced an outrageous finish curling the ball over Brendan Clarke from the right side of the penalty area to get the Candy Stripes up and running. Limerick started the second-half well but they were blown away by four City goals in just over ten minutes.

The second goal came when Nicky Low hooked the ball down the wing and Ronan Curtis chased it down, finding Rory Patterson, who cleverly returned the pass to out his team-mate through on goal, and he slid the ball right-footed past Clarke for his third goal of the season. Limerick were still recovering from that blow when Derry struck again just three minutes later, Low hitting the crossbar before Aaron McEneff slammed in the rebound.

Derry were unstoppable at that stage and they scored again on 70 minutes when Hale blasted home his second as Limerick collapsed at the back completely. There was plenty of time for another and when Hale was fouled by Dennehy, the youngster slammed home his third before running to theCity fans, who celebrated a new hero on Foyleside.

Clarke then denied Hale a fourth before the youngster left the field to a deserved standing ovation.

