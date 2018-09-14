Ronan Finn and Greg Bolger light up Tallaght as Shamrock Rovers thump Limerick

Ronan Finn and Greg Bolger found the net with spectacular strikes in the pick of the goals as Shamrock Rovers routed Limerick at Tallaght Stadium.

A third successive victory consolidates Rovers’ hold on third place in the Premier Division table.

Skipper Finn cracked home the opener from 30-yards after just 90 seconds when a Dylan Watts corner was cleared to him.

Another corner brought Rovers’ second goal 10 minutes later, Watts playing it out to Bolger who found the net with an equally stunning strike from distance.

Watts got on the scoresheet on 19 minutes when his deflected drive looped over the stranded Jack Brady and Rovers fourth duly arrived on 44 minutes when Roberto Lopes headed home a Brandon Kavanagh corner before Finn’s second wrapped up matters on the hour.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Boyle, Grace, Lopes, S Kavanagh; G. Bolger, Watts; B Kavanagh, Finn (A Bolger, 63), Miele (Carr, 63); Greene (Williams, 75).

Limerick: Brady; Kelly, Kennedy, Brouder (Cantwell, 58), Tracy; Murphy (Coleman, 64), Duggan; B. Dennehy, Maguire (O’Sullivan, 76), W. Fitzgerald; Morrissey.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Online Editors