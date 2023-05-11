Ronan Coughlan’s ‘dream’ 11-goal haul sees him crowned Soccer Writers’ player of the month for April

Ronan Coughlan of Waterford with his award for the SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month for April at the Waterford Regional Sports Centre — © SPORTSFILE

Waterford striker Ronan Coughlan admits he never would have dreamed of netting 11 goals in five games as he was named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for April.

Coughlan’s stunning return, which included four goals against Athlone Town and a hat-trick against Treaty United, saw him scoop the award, beating off competition from Sligo Rovers’ Max Mata and Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne who finished second and third respectively.

Waterford won five from five in April, with the 27-year-old netting in each game to help his side remain second in the First Division, ten points behind leaders Galway United.

It’s Coughlan’s first time winning the award, as he becomes just the second Waterford player to be named Player of the Month since September 2004.

“We had five games in the month and I scored 11 goals. I don't think I ever dreamed of something like that to be honest,” said Coughlan, who arrived at Waterford from St Patrick’s Athletic last February.

“We won all five games so it was a great month for myself but also for the team.

“I was nominated in the past when I was playing in the Premier Division, I think I was runner-up. That was the closest I ever got.

“I probably wouldn't have thought I'd have won it playing in the First Division But I'm delighted to have won it. It was a great month for myself, I'm delighted.”

Bohemians’ Krystian Nowak, Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke and Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan made up the rest of the six-man shortlist.