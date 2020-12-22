Ronan Coughlan takes step closer to St Pat's move after confirming Sligo exit

Ronan Coughlan, pictured in action for Sligo Rovers against St Pats' Lee Desmond, is on the verge of signing for the Saints. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Highly-rated striker Ronan Coughlan is closer to a move to St Patrick's Athletic after he confirmed that he was leaving Sligo Rovers.

The 24-year-old is in demand after an impressive season at the Showgrounds, where he was the side's leading scorer and he missed just one league game across the campaign. Rovers were keen to retain the Limerick native but he's stated his desire to move on.

"I want to thank Sligo Rovers for the last 2 years from the gaffer & staff, players and of course the fans who have all been unbelievable to me since day one. This hasn't been an easy decision to leave at all but I think it's time I move on to a new challenge," he said on twitter today.

Having scored just 14 goals in 18 league games last season, the third-lowest tally in the Premier Division and just two goals from their joint top scorers, Pat's are keen to add to their options up front and manager Stephen O'Donnell is close to completing a deal for Coughlan.

He moved to Huddersfield Town in 2014 after making the breakthrough with hometown club Limerick but was unable to make the first team in England and had spells with Bray Wanderers and Cork City before a move to Sligo.

