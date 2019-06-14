Ronan Coughlan earns a point for Sligo Rovers against the Rebels

Sligo Rovers head into the mid-season break still narrowly ahead of Cork City in their mid-table battle, despite being held by the Leesiders tonight.

Man of the match Ronan Coughlan earned the Bit O’ Red a deserved point, as his strike cancelled out an early Graham Cummins strike for the visitors in front of a crowd of 1,984.

It was a dream start for the visitors with Cummins hitting the net inside six minutes. The striker had two bites of the cherry from a corner, and eventually slipped the ball home from close range.

Cork continued to press after that in a bright opening, but the leveller changed the momentum of the game in the home side’s favour as Coughlan reacted quickest to finish after the ball was headed back to him across the face of goal.

Daryl Fordyce and Romeo Parkes both had good chances as the grew in confidence after this, but neither player could hit the target from great positions.

Rovers’ pressure continued in the second half and they forced the ball to the net on the hour-mark, but centre-back John Mahon – back in the team following suspension – was in an offside position as he turned Coughlan’s ball to the net following great work by Ronan Murray.

Rovers sprung player-coach John Russell off the bench, as they went in search of a winner in the final quarter.

And it nearly produced instant dividends, as Coughlan and Sam Warde combined to pick the Galway native out in front of goal, but Russell’s header missed the target.

SLIGO rvs: McGinty, Morahan, Keaney, Mahon, Banks, Warde, Fordyce (Russell 68), Murray, Twardek, Coughlan (Kerrigan 84), Parkes.

CORK city: McNulty, Horgan, McCarthy, Casey, Comerford (Hurley 56), D O’Connor (Rainsford 76), Morrissey, Buckley, Tilley, K O’Connor, Cummins.

REF: P McLaughlin.

