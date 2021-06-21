Ronan Boyce strikes late as Derry deny Sligo Rovers at Brandywell 

Ronan Boyce struck a late equaliser to rescue a point for Derry City at the Brandywell.

It looked as if Liam Buckley’s team were on their way to all three points thanks to Jordan Gibson’s second-half goal, but the young defender’s shot denied them late on.

Sligo were the better team in the first half but it was Derry who created the first notable chance on 35 minutes when Danny Lafferty found the path of David Parkhouse, who shot over Ed McGinty’s crossbar.

A cagey half almost ended in a Sligo goal, as a nervy clearance from his own penalty box by Jack Malone put his team in trouble and Johnny Kenny collected the ball and went straight for goal, his piledriver from 20 yards pushed behind by Nathan Gartside.

Their goal came ten minutes into the second half and it was much too easy for Sligo as a ball right through the middle was flicked on by Mark Byrne to send Gibson through, and the midfielder slotted it home.

Derry equalised just five minutes from time when Will Fitzgerald’s cross came to Boyce, who took it down superbly and drilled it goalwards, the ball taking a deflection off Shane Blaney to take it beyond McGinty.

Derry City: Gartside, Lafferty, Toal (Lupano 45), Cameron McJannett, Boyce, Harkin, Jack Malone, Patching, Fitzgerald, Akintunde, Parkhouse (Walsh 63 (Ferry 80)).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty, Donelon, Mahon, Banks, Shane Blaney, Bolger, Morahan, Byrne (Parkes 77), Gibson, De Vries (Figueira 77), Kenny (Cawley 77).

Referee: D Tomney.