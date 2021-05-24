Romeo Parkes sends Sligo top as Shamrock Rovers crash to second defeat in succession

Sligo Rovers' Romeo Parkes shoots to score his side's winning goal in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division victory over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The expectation that Rovers would sit on top of the table heading into the mid-season break remains on track. Just not the Rovers that most anticipated.

In Sligo, there is only one Rovers and local excitement will be growing after Liam Buckley’s vastly improved side came to Tallaght to take top spot and put unexpected heat on the odds-on favourites to retain the crown.

This time last year, there were fears for the future out west as they entered lockdown with no points on the board.

A combination of smart recruitment and the emergence of a promising crop of youngsters has resulted in a serious jump forward and a victory away to Finn Harps on Friday would really allow the giddiness levels to grow.

Expand Close 24 May 2021; Walter Figueira, left, and Jordan Gibson of Sligo Rovers celebrate followng the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Stephen Bradley hailed his side’s performance against Dundalk on Friday when their unbeaten record came to an end, but it would be harder to craft a convincing hard luck story from this one with visiting netminder Ed McGinty’s main contribution proving to be his efficiency in dealing with dead balls. Otherwise, he wasn’t worked hard enough.

The Dubliners’ surprise defeat at Oriel coupled with a Sligo victory over Longford made this a top two showdown without the fanfare, a reflection perhaps of how a strong start for Buckley’s charges has slipped under the radar in contrast with St Patrick’s Athletic’s improvements.

And, in truth, there didn’t look to be a gulf between the sides in the first half. Bradley has always respected the Bit O’Red, arguing they were in a false position last term when they launched a late run to allay relegation fears and instead finish fourth and make Europe.

They caused issues for the champions, with the pace and movement of Jordan Gibson behind Romeo Parkes a menace.

Bradley is missing some important bodies at the moment, though, with six first-teamers out of the equation and Chris McCann only deemed fit enough for the bench.

There was a further blow eight minutes in when Joey O’Brien hobbled off to be replaced by youngster Max Murphy, a setback that led to a defensive reboot with Lee Grace switching from left of the back-three to the right and Liam Scales dropping back from wing-back into Grace’s old slot with Murphy ahead of him.

For whatever reason, they looked hesitant in that department at times and got away with one before the break when a mix-up between Grace and the sweeper Roberto Lopes really should have been punished by Parkes.

Bradley’s team put together a few nice passages but personnel issues left them top heavy in certain areas. After the buzz of his Ireland call, Danny Mandroiu was again deployed in a deeper midfield role by necessity.

Stephen Kenny had lauded his attributes as a number ten earlier in the day but with a more defensive brief he was guilty of some poor pass choices in the wrong areas.

By contrast, the red shirts made good decisions with Greg Bolger excellent against his former club, assisted by Leitrim’s Niall Morahan.

There was controversy about the second-half winner with shouts for offside as Parkes slipped away from Scales to convert Gibson’s pass. But they had earned the break.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, O’Brien (Murphy 8), Lopes, Grace; Gannon, O’Neill (McCann 70), Mandroiu, Scales; Burke; Gaffney, Greene.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Byrne (Kenny 68), Bolger, Morahan, Figueira; Gibson; Parkes (De Vries 86).

Referee: Neil Doyle.