Romeo Parkes scored twice, the second a late winner, as Bohemians finished with 10 men in an injury-interrupted clash.

Romeo Parkes scored twice, the second a late winner, as Bohemians finished with 10 men in an injury-interrupted clash.

Romeo Parkes' brace enough for Sligo to edge injury-interrupted game with Bohs

The win stretches Sligo’s unbeaten run to eight game as Bohemians’ poorest run of the season continues, now five without a win. Bohs were dealt a blow on eight minutes when Dinny Corcoran was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.

Corcoran’s replacement Ryan Swan was straight into the action but Sligo defender Dante Leverock and his goalkeeper, Ed McGinty, collided and Leverock was also taken off on a stretcher.

Sligo caught Bohs cold to take the lead three minutes into the second half when Parkes broke to drill home off the far post.

Bohs responded within four minutes, the impressive Conor Levingston smacking home a low drive from the edge of the area.

Bohs then saw captain Derek Pender sent off but despite that, dominated the game only to be hit with a sucker punch on 89 minutes. when Parkes swept home.

Bohemian – Talbot; Pender, Finnerty, Barry, Leahy; Levingston, McCourt (Allardice, 79); Ward, Mandroiu, Devaney (Wade-Slater, 51); Corcoran (Swan, 13).

Sligo Rovers – McGinty; Dunleavy (Donelon, 45+2; Twardek, 64,6)), Leverock (McFadden, 27, 6), Martin, Banks; Cawley, Warde; Fordyce, Murray, Parkes; Coughlan.

Ref – N Doyle (Dublin).

Online Editors