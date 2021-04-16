Rob Cornwall strikes for Bohemians as mystery surrounds Waterford omissions

Rob Cornwall shoots to score for Bohemians in the the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Waterford FC at the RSC. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Intrigue abounds at Waterford after manager Kevin Sheedy refused to explain the omissions of Brian Murphy and Oscar Brennan following their latest defeat.

Bohemians centre-back Rob Cornwall inflicted the fourth defeat in Sheedy’s five-game reign but it was the absences from the RSC of last season’s and this season’s captains which courted most controversy.

Murphy was dropped completely from the squad, giving way for Paul Martin to make his first ever league appearance in goal at the age of 22. Brennan wasn’t included in the matchdaysquad either having competed his suspension. Sheedy declined to comment on reports of a training ground bust-up.

"I will only answer questions on the game," the Italia ’90 legend said, refusing to confirm whether local legend Murphy would return for Tuesday’s visit to St Patrick’s Athletic.

On the pitch, Bohs racked up a second successive win without being tested.

Keith Ward tested Martin early on with a stinging shot that the rookie had to gather after initially parrying while Georgie Kelly spurned a golden chance on the half hour by headingstraight at the stopper.

Set-piece specialist Wilson was instrumental in Waterford’s late European push last season and the winner arrived from one of his free-kicks. Although Martin tipped his curling effortonto the crossbar, the rebound dropped into the six-yard box for Cornwall to force home.

Waterford should have equalised from their only real chance three minutes into the second half. Jamie Mascoll’s cross found Cameron Evans unmarked but the central defender couldn’tgenerate enough power to trouble James Talbot in the visitors’ goal.

That was as much as they conjured, unsurprising given they played the last 25 minutes a man down due to Isaac Tshipamba’s injury. Sheedy had already used up his three substitute intervals.

Jack Moylan should have added a second for the Gypsies on 70 minutes, only to shoot straight at Martin while another sub, Dawson Devoy, was similarly wasteful when sent clear by theimpressive Liam Burt in stoppage time.

Waterford: P Martin; D Power, K Ferguson, C Evans, J Mascoll; I Tshipamba, T Sobolwale, A O’Reilly (K Mashigo 62), J Martin; J Waite (J Stafford 57), D Murphy (P Mustwunguma 36).

Bohemians: J Talbot; R Feely, R Cornwall, J Finnerty, T Wilson; A Coote, K Buckley; L Burt, R Tierney (J Moylan 63), K Ward (D Devoy 63); G Kelly.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).

Read More

Online Editors