| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rising stars, interesting recruits and reformed talents – Five reasons to be excited by the all-Dublin FAI Cup final

Georgie Kelly's goal against Waterford at Dalymount Park sent Bohemians through to this year's FAI Cup final. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Georgie Kelly's goal against Waterford at Dalymount Park sent Bohemians through to this year's FAI Cup final. Photo: Sportsfile

Georgie Kelly's goal against Waterford at Dalymount Park sent Bohemians through to this year's FAI Cup final. Photo: Sportsfile

Georgie Kelly's goal against Waterford at Dalymount Park sent Bohemians through to this year's FAI Cup final. Photo: Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

The Bohemians Boys

It’s a statement that is often repeated but that’s because it is true; the League of Ireland is a young man’s league and Brexit changes are going to make it even younger.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy