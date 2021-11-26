Rising stars, interesting recruits and reformed talents – Five reasons to be excited by the all-Dublin FAI Cup final

The Bohemians Boys

It’s a statement that is often repeated but that’s because it is true; the League of Ireland is a young man’s league and Brexit changes are going to make it even younger.

There’s a reasonable chance of going to a top-level game here and seeing a future Irish senior international – this final is a contender – but within a couple of years that will be an absolute certainty as the best 16- or 17-year-olds who opt against travelling to mainland Europe will come into senior teams here as a stepping stone. At the moment, the best youngsters in the league are a combination of late developers and some who’ve been away already and are rebuilding at home.

Expand Close Promise Omochere of Bohemians. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Promise Omochere of Bohemians. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Bohs have three Irish U-21 squad members with attacking midfielder Ross Tierney – whose story is covered elsewhere today – and right-back Andy Lyons coming to the boil now. Dawson Devoy, a teenage team-mate of Nathan Collins and Jason Knight, hated life at Watford but the deep-lying playmaker is happy in Phibsborough and is already committed to staying for next term.

Forward Promise Omochere (21) is beginning to find his stride, while Jamie Mullins (17) may not get off the bench but will command headlines in the future. James Talbot (24) is young for a goalkeeper and was in Stephen Kenny’s squad earlier this year but is unlucky to be around at the same time as a golden era of ’keepers.

The Saints Starlets

There’s more than one dressing-room housing stars of the future, with St Patrick’s Athletic getting their production line going. Saints fans could reasonably argue that Darragh Burns is the player to look out for here, with the flying winger outstanding in the semi-final success over Dundalk, making the lead goal before adding the insurance strike with a delightful chip.

Expand Close Darragh Burns of St Patrick's Athletic, left, celebrates with team-mate Ian Bermingham after scoring their side's third goal during the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final win over Dundalk. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Darragh Burns of St Patrick's Athletic, left, celebrates with team-mate Ian Bermingham after scoring their side's third goal during the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final win over Dundalk. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Burns is 19 and coming to the end of his first full season as a senior pro. With a father from Belfast and a mother from Dublin, he’s wanted by both national teams on the island and is in the process of making a binding switch from north to south.

The other Saints cubs of note aren’t all guaranteed to figure. Ben McCormack (18) is a midfielder rated by Stephen O’Donnell, while central defender James Abankwah (17) started the semi-final although he was subbed off when he received a yellow card.

Foreign Legion

A year ago this week, Vítězslav Jaroš was on the bench for Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Ajax. The absence of Alisson meant Caoimhín Kelleher was placed between the sticks and Jaros stepped up the pecking order.

At the beginning of this year, it was decided to send him out for first-team football experience, and St Patrick’s Athletic successfully made the case for Jaros to continue his education in Ireland. The 20-year-old is in the Czech Republic U-21 squad and is likely to go back to Liverpool and out on loan at a higher level next term.

Expand Close Ali Coote, left, and Liam Burt at the Bohemians FAI Cup final media day at DCU Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Ali Coote, left, and Liam Burt at the Bohemians FAI Cup final media day at DCU Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Both these clubs have been enriched by going outside the regular market. Bohs fans have now adopted the Scottish football anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie as their wingers Liam Burt and Ali Coote hail from that neck of the woods. The speedy Burt has spent time with Celtic and Rangers. Saints followers would say they were singing that song before their city rivals and they’ve a Tartan Army presence too with Billy King and Matty Smith on target in the semi. Coote and Smith were together at Waterford last year.

The Georgie Story

Ticket sales crossed the 36,000 mark yesterday and while this can be attributed to club promotion, breaking free of Covid shackles and a variety of other reasons, managers and scouts from British clubs will definitely be there.

The majority will be keeping an eye on the performance of Bohs striker Georgie Kelly. Everyone loves a striker and Kelly’s form this year has opened doors for the 25-year-old.

Expand Close Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the FAI Cup semi-final against Waterford at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the FAI Cup semi-final against Waterford at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The UCD graduate played second fiddle to Patrick Hoban at Dundalk and struggled on loan at St Pat’s last year with fitness an issue. But he’s suddenly blossomed at Bohs, scoring 26 goals in 39 games in all competitions to become a wanted man – and his one-year contract is up. Dundee, Rotherham and Portsmouth are just three clubs keeping tabs, yet there are interested parties in America too.

Kelly is a smart cookie, studying for a masters in renewable energy and environmental finance, and he said earlier this week he plans to keep learning in tandem with a football career no matter where he goes. His performance here could decide it.

The Comeback Tale

There’s always a fairytale aspect to a final conclusion and Bohs stalwart Keith Buckley getting his hands on the trophy before a planned relocation Down Under would be emotive. But it’s possible that an old colleague of Buckley – who will be a midfield rival here – can have a defining say in proceedings.

Expand Close St Pat's midfielder Chris Forrester. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Whatsapp St Pat's midfielder Chris Forrester. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic playmaker Chris Forrester was a member of the side that ended the cup hoodoo in 2014 and he then went to Peterborough where he performed so well initially that Premier League clubs were circling. Forrester lost his way and fell out of love with the game but he’s returned to form in Saints colours this term. Players with lesser ability have represented Ireland in his stadium. It would be fitting if the 28-year-old embraced this occasion.