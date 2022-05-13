Rising costs could force rethink on €35m Dalymount revelopment

The owners and tenants of the Dalymount Park side both admit that rising costs could see the equivalent of a Plan B come into play for the €35million development of the Phibsboro site. And that could lead to a gradual revamp of the existing site, rather than the complete rebuild which has been planned.

Bohemians and Dublin City Council, who bought Dalymount from the debt-ridden club in 2015, both say they remain committed to a project, initially costed at €35m but which is expected to rise beyond that, to demolish the 121-year-old Dalymount stadium and build a brand new 6,000 all-seater venue which would be owned by DCC. The original part of that plan, where Shelbourne would groundshare with Bohs in Phibsboro, has been shelved as Shels are now committed to staying on in Tolka Park.

Council staff were on site in Dalymount yesterday for further excavation work and inspections of the ground as they try to progress work on the project, while the job of demolishing the Connaught Street terrace, which has been closed to the public for a decade, is out to tender.

“Once this information is available the design team will have a good understanding of the substructures that are required and the Quantity Surveyor will be able to provide accurate costings for the proposed design by the end of June,” DCC said in a statement.

“Once this report is complete a decision will be made whether to proceed to detailed design and planning with the current design or alternatively a value engineering exercise will be completed which could potentially lead to some redesign. All stakeholders have always been aware, and particularly in light of ongoing inflationary pressures, that should costs escalate to an unsustainable level there would need to be alternative options on the historic site. These options could potentially involve redesign and would utilise all studies and works already undertaken and stay within the current funding mechanism.”

Bohs insist “there has been no change in the preferred and planned redevelopment of the stadium into a 6,000-seater facility with ancillary community facilities” but the club admitted that costs could force a rethink.