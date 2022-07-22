‘Right now, there is nothing to talk about’ – Hoops boss Stephen Bradley says no further movement on Blackpool’s Andy Lyons bid

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has played down talk of a potential move for full-back Andy Lyons, as Championship side Blackpool had a €240,000 bid rejected for the Ireland U-21 international.

“There is definitely interest in Andy like there is in a number of our players,” said Bradley, with Lyons still under contract at Tallaght Stadium until the end of next season.

“Right now, there is nothing to talk about. We’ve already been talking about a new deal for the last three months. Interest is a good thing, it means he’s doing something right and we’re doing something right. You have to take it as a positive.”

The Hoops boss also says the League of Ireland has become relevant again for clubs seeking value for money signings and accepts it’s “part and parcel” of the game.

Seven League of Ireland players have made the switch to League One so far this summer, including former Rovers attacker Danny Mandroiu to Lincoln City. Other domestic talents such as Liam Kerrigan and James Abankwah have moved to Italy too.

Some clubs have been frustrated seeing their top talent depart for small fees, with former Bohemians forward Promise Omochere and ex-Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty going for close to six-figures to Fleetwood and Oxford United. Bradley accepts there will be times when some may feel hard done by, but adds Rovers have historically done well out of deals and sell-on clauses.

“Outside the Premier League, Covid has definitely impacted clubs in how they do their business,” said Bradley, speaking ahead of their league clash against Drogheda on Saturday (2.0).

“I’ve no issue if players move on. There are going to be times where clubs feel hard done by, that’s fine. If you do your business right, you’ll do good business.

“We’ve done really well as a club in the transfer market,” Bradley continued, with the Tallaght outfit receiving €2 million from Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s sell-on clause as he signed for Southampton last month.

“I can’t speak for other clubs, it’s up to them to look after their business. What I do know is this market has become really relevant to the clubs in England, because of the impact Covid had.”