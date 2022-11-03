Richie Towell wants Hoops to break Dundalk’s Euro record

Progress to the knockout stage is out of the question, but Shamrock Rovers are determined to imprint their name into the record books and make a claim to be the best team in League of Ireland history by winning on foreign soil, in Sweden tonight.

And veteran European campaigner Richie Towell believes that with the pressure lifted from their shoulders, from the fact that their game is in effect a dead rubber, the Hoops can deliver an away day to be proud of.

Rovers take on Djurgardens in Stockholm in their 14th European tie of the season, the outcome of the group known in advance as Rovers cannot progress while their hosts, who unlike Rovers are on something of a downer after a disappointing season domestically, are already through to the knockout phase.

Towell missed out on Dundalk’s Europa League group stage campaign in 2016 as he’d left the club at the end of the 2015 season but while he admired from afar as his former comrades picked up four points in the group, he’s now determined to get the win in Sweden which would give Rovers five points in this group.

“Four points in the group is the record for an Irish club, we want to beat that,” says Towell. “As a group we are always looking to break different kinds of records and try to cement ourselves as one of the greatest teams to play in the League of Ireland.

“The pressure is off and it’s the same for Djurgardens as well, they are already through to the knockout stages, so it could be a good game of football between two sides, playing free-flowing football with no real risk in the game.

“Our performances away from home are not where we’d like them to be this season, so with the pressure off it might happen for us. That has frustrated us this season. To qualify for the group we had to do well away, we beat Shkupi over there and for the game in Malta we were already ahead in the tie so it was about finishing off the job in Malta. I think we have got better at it, but we still have a way to go in away games, so this is a chance to prove ourselves.”

The European campaign, like the season overall, has been frustrating for Towell due to injury, limiting him to just 17 league starts and he also missed the first half of the group phase.

Towell jokes that while team-mates can’t wait for the season to finish he’s desperate to keep going now that he’s fit again. And he will be needed as midfield options for Rovers are limited due to suspension and injury, with Seán Kavanagh, Justin Ferizaj, Gary O’Neill and Ronan Finn unavailable. He’s also keen to end his own scoring famine.

“I scored against Slovan last year but I’ve not scored in the group stages. Before we played Gent at home I said to Rory Gaffney, ‘let’s go out and score’ as we’d not scored in the group games before that. And two minutes in I set up Rory for our goal. That’s something for Rory to tell his kids, his grandkids one day, that he scored in the group stage of a UEFA competition, and I’d like to be able to say that to my kids too.”

Djurgardens IF v Shamrock Rovers,

Live, VM Two/BT Sport 4, 5.45