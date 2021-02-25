Richie Towell set for summer League of Ireland return – and opts for Shamrock Rovers over Dundalk

Richie Towell is set to join Shamrock Rovers when he comes home from England this summer.

Independent.ie understands that the Dubliner has opted to move to Tallaght instead of accepting an offer from his former club Dundalk with negotiations on a pre-contract agreement completed earlier this week.

Towell (29) is ready to move back to Ireland after five and a half years across the water, firstly with Brighton and then Rotherham before a move to ambitious Salford in 2019.

He is part of Salford's attempt to secure promotion from League Two and is viewed as an important member of their squad.

But while the option of staying there has been floated in discussions, Towell has chosen to come back to these shores.

Dundalk made a big attempt to sign the midfielder who was a crowd favourite during a three-year spell that reignited his career after he came home from Celtic.

But Rovers have won the race for his services even though they will have to wait until July to benefit from them.

It's a major boost for manager Stephen Bradley with the winter exits of Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff weakening his hand.

Towell won two league titles and an FAI Cup during his spell with Dundalk, scoring 25 goals from midfield in his final season under Stephen Kenny.

