Richie Holland reveals current Cork City management team to remain in place for rest of season

Cork City assistant Richie Holland has said the current caretaker management team will remain in place until the end of the 2023 season.

Holland, along with Sporting Director Liam Buckley, and Head of Academy Liam Kearney, have been in temporary charge since the resignation of Colin Healy five weeks ago.

After losing six games in a row, Cork have produced an impressive turnaround in recent weeks and have now won four successive games following last Monday’s 2-1 home win against Bohemians, a result which took them out of ninth place.

Last month Holland ruled himself out of taking the job on a permanent basis, admitting that he had not applied for the post himself. While the club have been considering applications for the role of manager, Holland says he and the caretaker team will remain in place for the remainder of the campaign.

“What I would say is that we’re here for the foreseeable. The club will make an official statement soon. It's more less done. We’re going to be here until the end of the season,” said Holland, speaking to the media before their home clash against Dundalk tomorrow night.

“He (Dermot Usher - owner) is happy with the way things are going at the moment, we have got a few results so we’ll be continuing for the foreseeable."

Holland has been the club’s assistant manager since June 2021. He doesn't currently hold a UEFA Pro Licence needed to manage in the Premier Division, although Buckley fulfils that requirement.

Cork’s recent form has helped them overtake Drogheda United and jump to eight in the table, and currently sit just a point off Sligo Rovers in seventh.

Ahead of the final match before the mid-season break, Holland confirmed that midfield pair Darragh Crowley and Albin Winbo have both suffered Anterior Cruciate Ligament injuries and will miss the remainder of the season.

There are also fears over Ethon Varian, who is on loan from Bohemians, after the forward also suffered a recent knee injury, with Holland waiting for news on its severity.

"Darragh Crowley unfortunately has done his ACL and is out for the season. Ethon Varian has had a bad knee injury so we’re just getting confirmation on that, it looks like a bad one. It’s disappointing news,” said Holland.

“Especially Darragh, he has come through the academy and been very good for us. He’s a player who can play in multiple roles.

"I know the type of lad he is, he’s a very good professional and will be back as quick as he can. He’s a massive loss. He knows what it means to be a Cork City player so it’s disappointing for all of us that he’s suffered that injury. We wish him all the best.

“As a squad we’re thin enough as it is, so to lose players like that is a bit disappointing.”

“That’s more under Liam (Buckley’s) remit but we’re having conversations,” Holland replied, when asked if City would look to recruit in the summer transfer window.

“We need to strengthen and need to have a little bit more competition in certain areas. We have been doing great at the moment but I think we need a little bit more help in terms of getting players in.”

The Leesiders came out on top when they hosted Dundalk last April, and Holland insists they must be at their best to make it five wins on the bounce at Turner’s Cross tomorrow.

“It’s Cork City v Dundalk so it’s going to be helter-skelter, it’ll come down to big moments and hopefully we’ll come out the right side of it,” he added.

“We need to be ready for their threats but also impose our own game. Dundalk have some very good players, the likes of (Pat) Hoban, (Rayhaan) Tulloch and (Conor) Malley, you can list them off.

"They have experience at the back as well. We know we’re up against a good side and if they play to their potential it will be a difficult game.

"For us it’s about keeping the momentum the way it’s going at the moment. You need to keep your standard high and hopefully we can continue this run.

"We keep saying, in the league you can go on runs of wins and you can go on runs of losses. We know we have another difficult game on Friday night.”