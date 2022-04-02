Revitalised Dundalk avoid Student drama

The only stressful aspect of this evening for Dundalk was the possibility that they might regret taking just a one goal lead into the half-time interval.

When Patrick Hoban doubled their advantage three minutes after the restart, any such fears had evaporated.

All things considered, this was a routine Friday night for Stephen O'Donnell and he will face a noisier one next week when he returns to his former club, St Patrick's Athletic.

After a two-week break to recover from a flaccid showing in the Louth derby defeat to Drogheda, his side played with more purpose from the outset here.

Steven Bradley had already stuck the crossbar before a 16th-minute opener with Daniel Kelly completing a fine team move that was lifted by his dummy before anticipating an assisting flick from Hoban. Kelly rounded the hesitant Lorcan Healy before converting.

Dundalk started with three UCD graduates in the midfield engine room and the oldest of the trio, Robbie Benson, was prominent in a creative role behind Hoban. He really should have scored prior to the recess with a right-footer arrowing wide before a trademark run and glancing header hit the post.

Suspense was removed from proceedings by Hoban’s decisive intervention, the front man anticipating a deep cross from Lewis Macari. Dundalk were sloppy in the immediate aftermath, and Liam Kerrigan was sparky for UCD but, tellingly, Andy Myler withdrew a host of his front-liners with Monday’s meeting with Derry City in mind.

It was game over long before the final whistle.

Dundalk – Shepperd, Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Doyle (Williams 72), Sloggett; Bradley (Ward 83), Benson, Kelly (Adams 72); Hoban (McMillan 86).

UCD – Healy, Dunne, Yobo, Todd, Osam (Ryan 72); Keaney (Verdon 58), Brennan (Higgins 58); Kerrigan (Lennon 72), Caffrey, Duffy; Whelan (Nolan 72).

Ref – G Colfer