Returning Saint Joe Redmond ready to cope with pressure at the top

His boyhood years as a supporter of St Patrick’s Athletic were a boom time for Joe Redmond, when the Saints regularly picked up trophies and European football was an annual event.

Being a player at Richmond Park in 2022 means a lot to defender Redmond, who joined at the start of the season after a long stint with Birmingham City and a one-year spell with Drogheda United, but he also knows the pressure that comes with being a club of that size.

It’s very early in the season but that pressure is already on ahead of tonight’s game at home to Shamrock Rovers, with ambitions of a title push this season taking an early hammering with back-to-back defeats.

“The aim is to win as many games as we can this season and we have to put that pressure on ourselves.

"Losing the game to Bohs on Monday wasn’t nice, we want to win every game but the standard in training all week was good, we all have the hunger to go again in the next game, you can’t let a defeat affect you too much with only three games gone so you learn from it and then move on,” says Redmond, a Tallaght native.

“We looked at the Bohs game, we do need to create more chances and tighten up in little areas to prevent them from scoring; going into tonight we have looked back on Bohs to see what we can do better. On a personal level, I have enjoyed it here, the demands that we put on each other in training is excellent. I’m not happy with losing the last two games but I have enjoyed it at Pat’s.”

Despite his Tallaght roots, a young Redmond was drawn to the club from Inchicore. “I used to go to the Pat’s games with my brother from a young age, watching the games. I’ve always liked it down there. They were great times to be a Pat’s fan, winning the league and the Cup and being in Europe every year, they’d a great team and as a St Pat’s player you want to get to that level, play in big games and win things, play in Europe, compete for trophies.

“I’d have seen lads like Kenny Browne and Conor Kenna play in defence for Pat’s and as a kid I’d be thinking, could I ever play at that level. In fact, I nearly joined Pat’s when I was younger, when I was at Joey’s but I went to Birmingham.”

Five years at Birmingham brought chaos but no first team football, seven managers in charge in his five years, including names like Harry Redknapp, Gianfranco Zola and Aitor Karanka.

“There was a lot of changes there, you could be doing well and on the fringes of the first team under one manager but then they are gone and you start afresh under a new manager. Football is about opinions and the new manager might not like you as much,” says Redmond, who came close under Garry Monk but not close enough.

Moving on, a spell at Drogheda last year brought some badly needed game time in men’s football and when Tim Clancy moved from Drogheda to Pat’s, Redmond was one of his first signings.

Pat’s could make changes after successive losses, with teenagers James Abankwah and Darragh Burns likely to return to the starting XI.

