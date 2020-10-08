Relegation-threatened Cork City part company with manager Neale Fenn

Cork City have parted company with manager Neale Fenn with five games to go in the League of Ireland season.

Former Ireland international Colin Healy is expected to take over on a short term basis in an attempt to beat the drop.

Fenn had come under pressure after a disappointing run of results left the Leesiders bottom of the table - and midfielder Daire O'Connor left under a cloud earlier this week.

Cork are two points adrift at the bottom of the table with a game in hand on Finn Harps.

Fenn took over as Cork boss last year after leaving Longford to become the permanent replacement for John Caulfield. But the Leesiders have struggled badly this term.

Healy is a well regarded coach and integral to the academy set-up at Cork.

