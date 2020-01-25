ELITE League of Ireland match officials staged a walkout at the flagship event of their year this afternoon to highlight their frustrations with working conditions - thus delivering another headache for the FAI hierarchy.

ELITE League of Ireland match officials staged a walkout at the flagship event of their year this afternoon to highlight their frustrations with working conditions - thus delivering another headache for the FAI hierarchy.

Referees walkout at national seminar casts doubt over availability of officials for new League of Ireland season

Urgent talks are required to find a resolution ahead of the new League of Ireland season as only four Premier Division referees completed the fitness test that makes them eligible for the 2020 campaign with a number of high profile officials either opting against participating or stopping before the end.

A total of 23 out of the 70 match officials on the league panel did not complete the test, a result described as 'unprecedented' by refereeing sources.

It's a contrast from last year where there were just three dropouts, two of which were injury related.

They will be unavailable for duty unless their issues are resolved and a retest organised.

"There's never been as serious a situation as there is at the moment," said one official.

Frustrated officials took a stand as one of their gripes relates to the departure of fitness coaches and co-ordinators that have not been replaced.

The national seminar is the key event of the calendar for referees in Ireland which lays out any rule changes and interpretations that need to be clarified for the forthcoming year as well as being the stage for the fitness examination.

Elite referees had informed members of the FAI's National Refereeing Committee that they would be making a point by leaving during the event.

The gathering was attended by UEFA's Nuno Castro, a member of their Refereeing Convention Panel.

On the same day that FAI delegates were electing Gerry McAnaney as their President, the action of the match officials highlights the growing list of issues for the new Abbotstown administration whose primary task is to thrash out a deal which secures the association's future.

Clubs are looking to meet with new interim CEO Gary Owens and interim Niall Quinn over the chaos surrounding the First Division where two different fixture lists have been produced due to the contentious Shamrock Rovers 'B' and Limerick FC situations.

Referees now want their complaints to be heard with tensions bubbling under the surface for some time.

The Elite Referees Panel have paid for their own gear and equipment (such as headsets) in recent years, a contrast from other European countries, with the cost for 2019 believed to be in excess of €30,000.

They had been engaged in talks with the FAI across 2019 in relation to a small solidarity payment that was intended to assist them with that expense.

When that payment had failed to materialise by October, referees took minor action by declining to file match reports through the FAI's online system.

That led to talks to resolve the issue which avoided the escalation of action at that juncture.

But the fresh dispute, which was heightened by the cutting of the national seminar from two days to one, has created doubt about the availability of officials for a season which properly kicks off in three weeks time.

Online Editors