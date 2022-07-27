Redevelopment of Dalymount Park set to be pushed back to 2026

The redevelopment of Dalymount Park is set to be pushed back to 2026 and scaled back in scope after Dublin City Council (DCC) admitted projected costs spiralling to €52m were 'potentially unviable.'

DCC say that the decision of Shelbourne to pull out of a proposed groundshare with Bohemians is a factor in their verdict, effectively stating that the business case would have to be revised if just one club was using the facility.

The DCC have now directed their design team to draw up and also cost two alternative options by early September.

Option A is to go for a lower grade version of the brand new 6,000 capacity that was on the table, a project that would involve knocking the existing site and changing the angle of the pitch amongst other things.

Option B is to effectively refurbish what is there at the moment, adding a new main stand with community facilities across from an improved version of the Jodi Stand - the current main stand - with the installation of upgraded terraces behind each goal to bring the capacity into the region of 8,000 to 10,000.

A provisional timeline is now looking at the completion of the works by 2026, another delay for a plan that was initially tied in with Ireland's ill-fated staging of Euro 2020.