Reality for League of Ireland is that streaming service is at odds with its main attraction

The problem with viewing a streaming service as an antidote to the League of Ireland’s pandemic problems is that the concept effectively tackles the main attraction of the game here.

Irish football’s history is littered with false starts and what-ifs and the timing of Covid-19 can be added to that list. There were signs before the shutdown that some clubs were starting to get their house in order. Bohemians were to the forefront of packaging Dalymount Park as a place to be on Friday nights as an alternative to attractions elsewhere in the city. It was a social experience that went beyond the quality of the match.

Across town in Tallaght, a record league attendance in excess of 7,000 were present for a cracking game with Dundalk that wasn’t affected by RTÉ2 cameras. The buzz was built around being there.

There were positive anecdotal examples around the rest of the country too, with the 2019 rise to an average Premier Division attendance of 2,159 a small step in the right direction. Yes, other codes may poke fun at that but that’s an average across 180 games in a congested schedule. Other team sports in Ireland offer more glamour and fewer matches thus demanding a reduced level of commitment by comparison.

Rather than making excuses for what they can’t offer, the more progressively minded brains in the league were making inroads by pushing what they can provide even if it won’t be for everyone. Bohs were tapping into a younger generation in their locality; other clubs were making progress with families. All angles revolved around getting out of the house.

To go from that to trying to market LOI football without fans was always going to be difficult. Closed-doors matches at all levels of all codes are soulless affairs and that’s a fundamental issue in the LOI where the soul of the match-day is a key selling point.

Granted, there are layers to the debate around WATCHLOI as a product. Critics of the service, that was effectively a partnership between the FAI and RTÉ, would point to the lack of co-commentators and limited camera angles as evidence that it wasn’t slick; there were a handful of technical issues too but it would be harsh to hone in on them.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Photo: Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Photo: Sportsfile

However, the service was largely given a positive reception because it was a fix for those who were desperately missing the games. The issue – and it’s a recurring one here – is that the contingent of addicts is not big enough.

RTÉ are understood to have spent around €300k on the production costs for the abridged 2020 season – it wouldn’t have proceeded without their spend – but covering a full campaign would comfortably double that expense without any guarantee it would increase the audience.

WATCHLOI attracted around 11,000 paying customers while another 6,000 or so season ticket holders got free access via the FAI and clubs. When the concept was being crafted, the FAI had notions of bringing in an overseas market but industry experts took a dim view as media people know that finding curious customers is one thing but asking them to input their details and pay for a subscription is another.

This is even more pronounced during a lockdown when the average floating sports fan is already paying for a variety of services if they want to watch the Premier League on all networks as well as their Netflix or whatever else they are having. And it was known the really big LOI games were going to be on regular TV anyway.

During talks last June the bulk of the football world was shut down – remember that sudden spike of interest in the Belarussian league? – but even the Bundesliga novelty interest faded once the staple diets of the armchair viewer were back with Premier League on the box every day of the week.

Those involved with the league’s streaming plan concede that the one-horse race nature of the 2020 title race didn’t help and there are other excuses that could hold weight.

Yet in the final weeks of the season, there was an average of 2,600 watching broadcasts on WATCHLOI which isn’t a million miles off the average crowd when fans could go.

While the hardcore relished the rare chance to see opponents or take in away games that would be beyond them, we know most Irish-based viewers will be flocking back to stadiums once they are allowed.

The onus is still on the authorities and/or the national broadcaster to find some kind of public service solution for 2021. But the bottom-line figures relative to the cost of production demand realism.

Online Editors