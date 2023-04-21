Rayhaan Tulloch rescues a point for Dundalk against 10-man Shels

Rayhan Tullock of Dundalk, right, celebrates after scoring his side's goal

Two penalties, one red card and one late equaliser. Tolka Park was treated to a thriller.

After playing with 10 men for over 80 minutes, Damien Duff’s Shelbourne were 10 minutes from their first league victory over Dundalk since September 2012, after Jack Moylan’s second-half penalty.

The Reds produced a disciplined performance after losing Shane Farrell early at Tolka Park, with goalkeeper Conor Kearns contributing some spectacular saves.

The visitors struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage after Robbie Benson saw his early penalty saved. But Rayhaan Tulloch, who gave one away, redeemed himself with a fine strike on 81 minutes to rescue a point for a depleted Dundalk, who remain winless in five league games.

Sparks flew early on as Tulloch jinked into the home box and was taken down by Andrew Quinn. Shels protested before referee Damien McGrath showed a straight red to Shane Farrell after an altercation with Keith Ward.

Benson, deployed at left-back, stepped up but saw his spot-kick superbly saved by Kearns - Dundalk have now missed all three penalties taken so far this season.

Shels boss Damien Duff was booked for his protests afterwards. His side may have been a man down, but after switching to a back four, almost went ahead moments later as Evan Caffrey’s speculative 40-yard free kick caught Dundalk’s Nathan Sheppard by surprise.

He scrambled to tip it on to the bar before Paddy Barrett converted the rebound, but the referee blew for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Matty Smith failed to convert an expert Evan Caffrey cross before Kearns performed heroics again to deny Darragh Leahy a free header before the break.

Dundalk paid for not taking advantage as Tulloch brought down Caffrey inside the box on 53 minutes - Moylan blasted his second goal of the season from the spot.

The post denied Benson in the closing stages, but it was West Brom loanee Tulloch who struck late on to lift Dundalk into sixth after an enthralling clash in Drumcondra. Shels remain fifth and for the second week running, will feel hard done by to earn just a point after another industrious display.

Shelbourne – Kearns; Barrett, Byrne, Griffin; Quinn (Toure 46), Caffrey, Lunney, Leavy (Ledwidge 59), Farrell; Moylan (McManus 84), Smith.

Dundalk – Sheppard; Davies, Muller, Leahy, Benson; Ward, Malley (Hoban 59), Lewis (Doyle 79), Tulloch; Martin, Yli-Kokko (O’Kane 51).

Referee – D MacGraith.