Ranking how the League of Ireland teams fared in Europe and what each side earned in the process

At least some blundering comments by Andrei Kanchelskis and the tension of a dramatic penalty shootout ensured that Derry City managed to register in the national sporting debate before heading out. The devastation on the face of Ruaidhri Higgins afterwards – he elaborated on it here - highlighted just how much it would have meant to advance past FC Tobol into the playoff stage. It is incredibly difficult for the League of Ireland clubs who kick off in the Europa Conference League to come close to group stage football.

Remarkably, FC Tobol are the only club who started in round one that still remain in the competition so that puts it in perspective. The remaining contenders are teams from stronger leagues who entered late or domestic champions who have filtered down from the Champions League. Shamrock Rovers would have anticipated still being in the mix by now.

How do we sum up the Irish year in Europe? Statistically, 2020, 2021 and 2022 were better and the eye test supports that view; Derry aside the overall standard of performances was poor. In fact, all four of our entrants lost to teams from leagues that are ranked lower although the anoraks amongst us will know that there isn’t a huge amount between Kazakhstan and Ireland and the subsequent performances of FC Tobol may impact on the all-important race to be ranked in the top 33 leagues at the end of the year (if this happens then an Irish team will get to start in the Europa League with the fallback of Europa Conference League if they get knocked out).

We might come back to those permutations again but, for now, here’s a brief report card of the Irish qualifiers and the monies they have collected

DERRY CITY 7.5/10 (€850,000)

It’s hard to quibble with how Higgins side performed and, in reality, they have exited Europe for the same reason that they might fall short in the league this year – they have a great midfield but they don’t have a clinical streak in tight games.

After seeing off HB from the Faroes, they did find their shooting boots away to KUPS of Finland to emerge from a thriller but they didn’t score from play in 210 minutes against Tobol despite creating plenty of chances. Colm Whelan’s injury on the Brandywell astro, a surface that holds them back in so many ways, has robbed them of their best option in that department. Derry kept more clean sheets (3) than the others combined (1) and tactically they were set up to compete in all of their fixtures. They can reflect with pride and also regrets

DUNDALK 3.5/10 (€550,000)

No Irish club can afford to be blasé about winning a tie in Europe so at least Dundalk did manage to get the job done against Bruno’s Magpies, but they lived on the edge defensively in that tie and got caught out by KA of Iceland in the second round. KA were a poor team who went on to concede ten goals in two legs with Club Brugge – who admittedly were a very high class opponent to encounter at that stage of the competition and Stephen O’Donnell wasn’t mad on the prospect of doing so. But with another €300,000 in the bank, it would have been preferable to an inglorious exit

SHAMROCK ROVERS 3/10 (€810,000)

The idea that our champions would play four and lose four (90 minute games) in Europe this year would have been unthinkable beforehand. To be fair, the Hoops have done their bit to lift the coefficient across recent years but an even par showing from the champions this term would likely have sealed that top 33 place.

Rovers were probably too conservative against a defensively suspect Breidablik although injuries did strike at the worst possible opportunity. They were unlucky to end up facing Ferencvaros in the second round; the Hungarian giants sacked their manager after being dumped from the Champions League by surprise packages Klaksvik and have scored 14 goals and conceded twice in their four subsequent Conference League encounters. Rovers have to be judged by higher standards, though.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC 2/10 (€250,000)

The Saints have got their act together in the league under Jon Daly but there’s no sugar coating their European displays. Faced with a moderate opponent in pre-season, the Saints were all over the place against Dudelange in the first leg and never looked in control despite having a chance to steal the return.

Collateral form can be deceiving but Dudelange went out to Gzira from Malta who were then hammered by Plzen – the Czech side standing in FC Tobol’s way. There was a viable route to the third round but the Saints were too easy to play against while their big players didn’t show up. Joe Redmond’s unavailability is the only mitigating factor.

This article was originally published in Daniel McDonnell’s Halfway Line newsletter. You can subscribe here