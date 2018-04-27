Raffaele Cretaro rescues point for Sligo
Waterford1 Sligo Rovers 1
VETERAN Raffaele Cretaro ended Waterford’s peerless home run to earn a precious point for Sligo Rovers.
With the Blues leading through an early own-goal by Kyle Callan-McFadden, they looked well on their way to a seventh straight league victory at the RSC.
That was until 36-year-old Cretaro – in his 17th season at the club – nodded in the equaliser in first-half stoppage time.
Both teams had a player dismissed in a scrappy second half, with Waterford’s David Webster following Callan-McFadden down the tunnel.
Waterford didn’t have long to wait or much to do for their eighth-minute opener.
When Courtney Duffus won the game’s first corner, Paul Keegan’s looped delivery was misdirected into his own net off the back of Callan-McFadden.
Sligo then grabbed their deserved equaliser when Cretaro planted his bullet header home from Eduardo Pincelli’s right-wing corner.
Third-placed Waterford only fashioned one chance of note to regain the lead in the second half but John Mahon scampered back to clear a shot by Duffus off the line.
Referee Rob Harvey was kept busy. He compounded a miserable night for Callan-McFadden by dishing out a second booking for a foul on Gavan Holohan after 71 minutes. Three minutes later, Webster got a straight red for an alleged elbow on Jack Keaney.
WATERFORD – Vigouroux; Comerford, Webster, Browne, Daly; Keegan; Aborah (Feely 85), Héry, Kasmi (Holohan 63); Akinade (O’Halloran 85), Duffus.
SLIGO ROVERS – Beeney; McFadden, Mahon, McClean (Donelon 46), Waters; Keaney, Boylan (Wixted 38); McCabe, Pincelli, Cretaro (McAleer 68); Moorhouse.
REF – R Harvey (Dublin)
Online Editors
Related Content
- Gearoid Morrissey strikes as champions Cork City end Dundalk's unbeaten run
- More late Dublin derby drama for Bohs as they rescue point against Pat's
- Shamrock Rovers end Derry's home winning streak but rue missed chances
- Shane Duggan shoots down Bray as Limerick