Raffaele Cretaro rescues point for Sligo

With the Blues leading through an early own-goal by Kyle Callan-McFadden, they looked well on their way to a seventh straight league victory at the RSC.

That was until 36-year-old Cretaro – in his 17th season at the club – nodded in the equaliser in first-half stoppage time. Both teams had a player dismissed in a scrappy second half, with Waterford’s David Webster following Callan-McFadden down the tunnel.

Waterford didn’t have long to wait or much to do for their eighth-minute opener. When Courtney Duffus won the game’s first corner, Paul Keegan’s looped delivery was misdirected into his own net off the back of Callan-McFadden.

Sligo then grabbed their deserved equaliser when Cretaro planted his bullet header home from Eduardo Pincelli’s right-wing corner. Third-placed Waterford only fashioned one chance of note to regain the lead in the second half but John Mahon scampered back to clear a shot by Duffus off the line.

Referee Rob Harvey was kept busy. He compounded a miserable night for Callan-McFadden by dishing out a second booking for a foul on Gavan Holohan after 71 minutes. Three minutes later, Webster got a straight red for an alleged elbow on Jack Keaney. WATERFORD – Vigouroux; Comerford, Webster, Browne, Daly; Keegan; Aborah (Feely 85), Héry, Kasmi (Holohan 63); Akinade (O’Halloran 85), Duffus.

SLIGO ROVERS – Beeney; McFadden, Mahon, McClean (Donelon 46), Waters; Keaney, Boylan (Wixted 38); McCabe, Pincelli, Cretaro (McAleer 68); Moorhouse.

REF – R Harvey (Dublin)

