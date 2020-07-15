IN many respects, it was the appropriate way for a new League of Ireland Director to be appointed.

Confirmation of Mark Scanlon's promotion was overshadowed by the FAI's decision to retain Rea Walshe, a person indelibly associated with the John Delaney era.

And the news emerged just as factors outside of the league's control – the delay in plans to allow 500 people attend outdoor events – delivered a headache ahead of the July 31 restart. This follows a week where clubs had devised plans based on that figure. It's going to be a tough job for the Meathman.

But the main challenge he faces is scepticism arising from the process that resulted in the FAI's co-ordinator for schools and third level football stepping up to the main executive role for the national league. A good number of club officials have admitted to being underwhelmed.

This is not intended as an insult to Scanlon, who went through an interview process led by interim CEO Gary Owens before his appointment was ratified by a nominations committee and then the board.

The problem the critics have is that the FAI did not look outside the Association to fill a role that is supposed to have the responsibility of driving strategy at a crucial time for the game here.

Last week, Dundalk manager Vinny Perth had spoken of how the ideal candidate for the gig would be an individual with experience of running a league of comparable size elsewhere.

Sports management graduate Scanlon worked in funds before joining the FAI as a development officer in Meath in 2008 and moving up to his current brief. He is well regarded internally and liked by some of those who want to keep their reservations private.

The issue is with his experience. A board member at one club said they would have to think hard about whether they would interview a person with that CV if they came knocking on their door for an executive job. This is the perception he is battling.

Scanlon deserves a chance to prove himself but it's fair to say that he's got a job to do to win over the dressing room.

The idea of a breakaway league has been discussed in dispatches again in the past fortnight, and this is a reflection of deflation with the return to play saga and the handling of the directorship.

In response to claims that an internal process suggests the job isn't being taken seriously, FAI figures would point out that this restructuring plan and trimming of the executive was borne out of the need to protect the jobs of lowly paid staff. Adding to the workforce was not the point of this exercise.

Yet the counterpoint is that Owens has overseen this process in an interim capacity whereas a permanent CEO might be hired and have entirely different ideas. In other words; why the rush?

There was a suspicion that the league role was earmarked for Niall Quinn, but he didn't apply in the end and it's understood Scanlon faced opposition from just two others.

Quinn is likely to remain on the premises as he is well regarded by Roy Barrett, the most influential figure in the FAI right now. Perhaps the diplomatically tricky attempts to mend relations between schoolboy football and the LOI will become Quinn's longer-term mission.

But it's hard to plan too far down the line right now as the FAI moves from week to week with a stormy weather forecast. The wrangling over the number of independent directors and changes to Council has become a vexing progress and there is a clear divide between the so-called 'outsiders' and the elected football representatives at board level.

This is set to rumble on. EGM uncertainty and rallying cries from officials who didn't speak up across the past decade don't appear to be energising a general public craving a new FAI story. Walshe's retention is more of a talking point because, rightly or wrongly, it smacks of same old, same old. This is problematic for any attempt to present a new image.

Scanlon arrives in this backdrop. The true authority of his predecessor, Fran Gavin, was a talking point and with clubs now flexing their muscles he will face similar questions. Good luck to him. He'll need it.