| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Questions about process and FAI politics leave Scanlon with point to prove to underwhelmed clubs

Daniel McDonnell

New League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon has a tough job ahead. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

New League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon has a tough job ahead. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

New League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon has a tough job ahead. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

New League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon has a tough job ahead. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

IN many respects, it was the appropriate way for a new League of Ireland Director to be appointed.

Confirmation of Mark Scanlon's promotion was overshadowed by the FAI's decision to retain Rea Walshe, a person indelibly associated with the John Delaney era.

And the news emerged just as factors outside of the league's control – the delay in plans to allow 500 people attend outdoor events – delivered a headache ahead of the July 31 restart. This follows a week where clubs had devised plans based on that figure. It's going to be a tough job for the Meathman.

Related Content