Puskas Award nominee Jordan Flores signs for Bohemians

English midfielder Jordan Flores will return to the League of Ireland when he completes his move to Bohemians.

The 26-year-old won league and FAI Cup honours in his time at Dundalk, where he also achieved fame with a stunning goal against Shamrock Rovers which was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.

The #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld has a Puskas award nominee 👌@DundalkFC midfielder Jordan Flores' strike v @ShamrockRovers has been nominated 👏



Congratulations Jordan!



Looks even better with this angle ⬇️#LOI | #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/ceoJo4hfYw — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 25, 2020

At the end of the 2020 season he went back to England, joining Hull City but played just a handful of games before he was moved on to League Two side Northampton Town. He started just six of their 26 league games this season and has now been allowed to leave.

For family reasons, Flores was keen to move back to Ireland and after discussions with a number of clubs he has opted to join Bohs, their ninth new signing ahead of next season.