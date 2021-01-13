Puskas Award nominee Jordan Flores leaves Dundalk for Hull on 18-month deal

Hull have signed Dundalk midfielder Jordan Flores on an 18-month deal.

The 25-year-old, who was nominated for the 2020 Puskas Award thanks to a spectacular volley against Shamrock Rovers, is the Tigers’ first signing of the January window.

Flores started his career with Wigan and enjoyed loan spells at Blackpool, Chesterfield, AFC Fylde and Swedish side Ostersunds.

Hull head coach Grant McCann told the club website: “We’re really pleased. Jordan will bring good balance to the team, being left footed.

“He’s different to what we’ve already got in midfield and will provide good competition for places.

“He can score a screamer and shoot from distance with his left foot and right foot. He can open up things and see passes. He is very good in terms of putting forwards in.”

