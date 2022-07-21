Promise Omochere completes move from Bohemians to League One side Fleetwood

LEAGUE One side Fleetwood Town have today completed a three-year deal for Bohemians forward Promise Omochere.

The 21-year-old, who made his debut for Bohs in 2018, had been tracked by the club for some time and after talks this week, and a medical, the Dubliner has been able to seal his move and he will begin pre-season straight away under manager Scott Brown.

It's understood that Bohs will earn close to a six-figure fee for the player with the potential to earn significant revenue in add-on clauses if he progresses. Omochere is the second UK exit from Dalymount Park this summer.

"Omochere – who is the seventh player to join the Cods this summer – arrives as one of the most highly rated prospects in the League of Ireland with Town beating off a number of EFL clubs for his signature," Fleetwood said today after the deal was confirmed.

The Omochere deal brings to six the number of League of Ireland players to move to League One this summer, after Danny Mandroiu (Lincoln City), Eoin Toal and Eric Yoro (Bolton Wanderers), Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), while Oxford United are close to a deal for Sligo Rovers keeper Ed McGinty.