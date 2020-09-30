'Pressure is a privilege' - Filippo Giovagnoli welcomes expectation on Dundalk as Europa qualification beckons

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli says the expectation that his side will qualify for the Europa League group stage brings pressure that is a welcome product of success.

The Lilywhites host Faroese champions Ki Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow evening in a game that is worth almost €3m to the winners.

Giovagnoli's side are cast as favourites after an unusual series of results and draws set up the tie with Klaksvik, the latest twist in an extraordinary year for the 49-year-old after his shock appointment last month.

He has warned against looking too far ahead given how quickly things can change in football, but has asserted that he is comfortable with the responsibility.

"I was discussing it with Giuseppe (Rossi - his assistant) and the feeling of having this kind of pressure and I said pressure is a privilege and it's important to have this kind of privilege in life and I hope we have more of this," said Giovagnoli, speaking during his pre-match press conference at the match venue. "Let the pressure come because it means we are successful."

Giovagnoli was working as a youth coach in New York when the opportunity came up and acknowledged he's found himself in a remarkable position.

"It's unbelievable, but thank God, I don't think like that," he said. "My brain is built to think step by step. I would go crazy if I start to dream. I have to be focused on tasks. That's how I have to think. This is my task now. I have to perform and when I'm finished this one, I will have to perform the next.

"Football is like that. You can be a hero one day and, the day after, if you don't perform and lose a game, you become stupid. It is what it is but now the focus is on this game.

"But the focus is not on me, it is on the club. It’s a big, big opportunity. It’s not about me, it’s about the club, it’s about the players, and, I think, the entire football nation in Ireland."

