Positive Covid-19 tests for Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene throw doubt over Rovers games

The FAI are reviewing the fixture list for Shamrock Rovers after the Hoops confirmed that two of their first team players, Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene, had tested positive for Covid-19.

The league leaders were heading into a busy spell with games on Friday against Derry City and Monday against Finn Harps.

Rovers have the potential to secure the league title at home to Derry on Friday, if Rovers beat the Brandywell club and if Bohemians drop points away to Dundalk on the same day.

But their next fixtures are in doubt due to the positive test in the camp as players have been placed in isolation as they were deemed to be close contacts to Greene. Rovers also confirmed that Byrne tested positive, the midfielder on Ireland duty with Ireland last week.

A statement read: "Shamrock Rovers F.C. confirm that one player from the first team squad (Aaron Greene) has returned a positive covid19 test result following a test on Monday.

"Several other players within the squad will follow a period of isolation as close contacts to the positive tested player," the club said today.

"Jack Byrne tested positive whilst with the Ireland Senior Team last Sunday and is self-isolating at home. The matter is now with the competitions department at the FAI to review remaining fixture."

Online Editors