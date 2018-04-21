Portsmouth make a bid to sign Ireland under-21 international Ronan Curtis from Derry City

The 22-year-old has been the subject of interest from the UK and further afield over the past 18 months and he travelled to Sweden last August to sign for Europa League surprise packages Ostersunds but negotiations broke down.

Curtis - a left sided attacking winger who can also play through the middle - is a key member of Kenny Shiels Candystripes side. He is also first choice for Noel King's Ireland U21 side that is competing for a place in next year's European Championships.

Portsmouth are one of a number of clubs that have been trailing Curtis in recent months and they have followed up with an offer after several scouting missions. The player's representative confirmed the interest when contacted by independent.ie this morning.

"We believe Derry are in negotiations with Portsmouth and we will see how that plays out and discuss with Ronan his options," said Patrick Conliffe of Full Contact Sports Agency. Portsmouth are managed by former Wolves and Millwall boss Kenny Jackett and sit eighth in League One and in contention for a playoff place heading into this afternoon's league game with Charlton.

Curtis would not be eligible to play for a new club until July.

