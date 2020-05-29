Players still in limbo over future after Quinn talks

'In the context of strong hints that a collective pay cut may be requested, Quinn mentioned that FAI employees have accepted reduced terms.' Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

League of Ireland players have informed Niall Quinn of their frustrations at the lack of certainty about the status of the 2020 season, and indicated that the FAI will encounter complications if the idea of wage cuts is formally proposed.

The FAI's interim deputy CEO Quinn and competitions director Fran Gavin held a conference call with union representatives and player delegates yesterday.

Afterwards, the players' union PFAI put out a brief statement which said that attendees had "aired their frustrations and concerns around the current situation they are facing" and "players understand more time is required to finalise a position for the return of our game."

While the Irish Independent spoke with meeting participants who stressed that elements of the discussion were "productive", others remain "concerned and frustrated".

Ultimately, the fact that more time will be required to put together the financial package that will go before clubs was the central FAI message.

They did not go into detail about the source or the status of the support they are seeking in attempts to find the funds that will win over those clubs who doubt that closed-doors games are financially viable.

It's anticipated that Government and FIFA help will be required if an August 14 return is to materialise.

The FAI were keen that details of the discussion remained private, but the information given did not shed any more light on the picture than what was already in the public domain.

In the context of strong hints that a collective pay cut may be requested, Quinn mentioned that FAI employees have accepted reduced terms, but players countered that Abbotstown workers have consented to deferrals rather than cuts.

The FAI were also reminded that players at clubs who have laid off their staff are waiting to find out the status of that deferred income - and that would have to be addressed prior to any other negotiation.

Players highlighted that the League of Ireland is the only European summer league without a plan and, while there is sympathy for the FAI's financial position, there is a feeling they should have taken a stand by setting a firm return date. However, the authorities would argue they can't do that without agreement from the clubs. The FAI have started the process of testing players from the European qualifiers and flagged they are paying the bill for that as a sign of their commitment.

But the footballers would take the stance that the governing body have a responsibility to get the league going again and reject any implication that they are being done a favour. They view it as the least they would expect.

