Players and staff at Dundalk, Rovers and Derry City test negative after fourth round of Covid-19 testing

Players and staff from Premier Division champions Dundalk, FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers and Derry City have received negative results from the fourth round of tests for Covid-19 ahead of a four-team tournament next month.

Bohemians, meanwhile, will find out on Monday if they have come through the latest round of Covid testing virus-free.

Next month's tournament is designed to give valuable game time to all four of the League of Ireland's representatives in European competition this summer .

A FAI statement read: "FAI Medical Director Dr. Alan Byrne received the results today after the clubs were tested before their morning training session on Thursday, June 11.

"All those tested have been informed of their negative result. Results from the latest tests conducted on players and staff from Bohemians will be available on Monday.

"All results received so far from testing on the four European qualified SSE Airtricity League clubs have produced negative results as the teams prepare for the four-team tournament next month."

Online Editors