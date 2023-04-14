Player of the Month Ali Coote lauds Devine for turning Bohs around

Devine held a discussion with Coote over the off-season, after failing to feature in Bohs’ final three league games at the conclusion of a disappointing season, with 12 wins in 36 games.

The midfielder opted to stay at the Phibsboro club and it is a decision which is paying off, with Bohs winning seven of their opening nine games. Coote (24) has contributed two goals and four assists to date, form which has earned him the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for March.

"Obviously last year was difficult, my head towards the end of the season probably wasn't in the right frame of mind,” said Coote, who picked up the award for the second time.

“I wasn't really sure what was going to happen. I still had a year on my contract, so if anyone wanted me they would have had to pay. I'm not sure how close it (leaving) ever came, but it was definitely a possibility.

“Declan came in and put any doubt I had to rest. He has been great with me. He told me all the right things, said I was a valuable member of the squad and that he really looked forward to working with me. It’s so far, so good and I'm just looking to build on that now."

With ten more points earned after series one, compared to at this stage last season, Coote praised the impact of Devine, who has led Bohs to six points clear at the top ahead of tonight’s Dublin Derby against St Patrick’s Athletic (7.45).

“Everything he said over the phone was positive, he painted a picture for how he wanted this season to go,” added Coote.

“He’s obviously very passionate about football. He has brought in a really good backroom staff so it's an enjoyable place to be at the moment. I had a good month in March, putting good numbers up and I want to build on it. I’m not satisfied, I want to keep going and put down a marker.

“The recruitment as the club has been good over the off-season. They have brought in real quality. I think some of the standouts have been Kacper (Radowski) at the back and Jonathan (Afolabi) up front, I could name a lot more, they have all played their part.”

Bohs come into tonight’s clash against the Saints off the back of a significant win at second-placed Derry City last Monday. Although Coote missed that game with injury, he insists his side won’t be getting ahead of themselves while at the summit.

“I missed the game up in Derry and Kris (Twardek) stepped in and played really well, we got the three points which was a massive result for us," added the Scot.

“It’s still so early. Teams like Shamrock Rovers have got that experience of going through difficult patches. It only matters where you are come the last game of the season. We’re just taking it one game at a time.

“When we played St Pat’s earlier in the season they were going through a bit of a tough patch. We knew that and thankfully we came out on the right side of the result. We’re confident we can beat any team in the league on our day and are looking forward to Friday.”