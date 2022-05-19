A current player with a prominent League of Ireland Premier Division club was taken into custody yesterday as part of a Garda investigation into the alleged match-fixing of games.

Ten men – ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s – were arrested in a series of dawn raids, the latest development in a probe that properly kicked off in 2019.

Seven of that contingent have played in the League of Ireland, but five are no longer active at that level.

However, one Premier Division player and one First Division player are caught up in an enquiry centred around the historic activity of one club.

This is believed to extend as far back as 2016, with scrutiny on betting patterns in a number of different markets.

It is unclear if the players in question will be involved in matches in the coming days.

Last night, five of the 10 men were released without charge and a file will be prepared by gardaí for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On Thursday morning, gardaí released a further four men without charge and a file will also be prepared for the DPP in respect of these men.

One man remains in garda custody this morning in relation to the investigation into alleged match fixing, gardaí confirmed.

The FAI released a statement to say they noted the latest developments in the enquiry launched by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB)

“The FAI, in conjunction with UEFA, remains committed to a zero-

tolerance policy on match-fixing,” the statement read.

“As this is now a legal matter we will be making no further comment.”