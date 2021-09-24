Phoenix rises for Waterford

Phoenix Patterson of Waterford in action against James Brown of Drogheda United during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Drogheda United at RSC in Waterford. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

A man-of-the-match performance from Phoenix Patterson gave Waterford FC a massive three points in their bid for survival in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as his second half strike gave his side a hard-earned win over ten man Drogheda United at the RSC.

The hosts controlled the first half with Patterson driving them forward, and he was twice denied by Drogheda keeper David Odumosu in the space of sixty seconds. His first effort on 16 minutes was superbly kept out after some good play from Junior Quitirna with his second half saved at the near post.

Killian Philips headed a Ronan Murray corner kick over the bar in a rare Drogheda chance on 44 minutes, before they were reduced to ten men three minutes into the second half when Gary Deegan picked up his second yellow card after pull back on Prince Mutswunguma.

Waterford struck the front on 51 minutes when Anthony Wordsworth’s clever free-kick spotted the run of Patterson on the right, and he drilled the ball under the body of keeper David Odumosu, before Mutswunguma and Wordsworth having further chances before the finish.

Waterford – Murphy, Power, Ferguson, Nolan, Evans (Stafford 67), O’Keeffe, Wordsworth, Patterson, Mutswunguma, Martin, Quitirna (Halford 74).

Drogheda United – Odumosu, Brown, Kane, O’Reilly, Redmond, Markey (Heeney 46), Deegan, Philips (Clarke 83), Doyle, Adeyemo, Murray (Lyons 55).

Ref – N Doyle (Dublin)