Phoenix Patterson helps Waterford take off in cup rout of non-league Kilnamanagh

The dream of ending a 41-year wait for the FAI Senior Cup to arrive back across the River Suir remains alive for Waterford FC as they overcame the challenge of non-league side Kilnamanagh at the RSC to progress to the last eight.

After Phoenix Patterson was denied by ’keeper Karl Coleman on 32 minutes, the same player was instrumental in Waterford going in front three minutes later when he fired in a shot from distance that was parried into the path of John Martin, who tapped home.

Waterford doubled their advantage on 57 minutes when Cameron Evans picked up possession 25 yards out and beat Coleman with a stunning effort that found the centre of the goal.

Things got even better for Marc Bircham’s men five minutes later. Evans turned provider when he sent in a brilliant cross from the right that picked out the run of Martin and he scored his second of the game with a close-range finish before Patterson completed the scoring on 82 minutes with a brilliant free-kick that gave Coleman no chance.

Kilnamanagh got themselves on the scoresheet three minutes later when Adam Buckley latched onto a ball through the centre before finishing past Matt Connor.

WATERFORD – Connor, Power (Hutchinson 78), Ferguson (Forrest 69), Nolan, Stafford (Milambo ’69), Martin (Dupree 78), Evans, Tshipamba, Patterson, Mutswunguma, Kavanagh (Halford 78).

KILNAMANAGH FC – Coleman, Russell, Kenna (Buckley 72), Kavanagh (Nolan 61), McGovern, Curry (O’Brien 72), O’Sullivan, Dowling (O’Neill 64), Connaughton, Hanevy (Deegan 72), Byrne.

REF – R Hennessy (Clare).